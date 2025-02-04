Benghazi [Libya], February 4 (ANI): The Embassy of India in Libya facilitated the return of 18 Indian nationals from Benghazi, Libya, who had been stranded for several weeks. The workers had gone to Libya for employment but faced difficulties due to the country's ongoing security situation.

Randhir Jaiswal, official spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs, said in a post on X (formerly Twitter), "The Embassy of India in Libya facilitated the return of 18 Indian nationals from Benghazi, Libya. They would be arriving in India tomorrow. They had gone to work in Libya & had been stranded for several weeks. The Embassy worked closely with the local authorities & assisted the Indian workers with required authorisation & travel documents. While their case was being looked into, the Embassy remained in constant touch with them to ensure their well-being, assisting them with articles of daily living."

Also Read | SoftBank Group Head Masayoshi Son Had 'Good Discussion' With Samsung Electronics Chairman Lee Jae-yong and OpenAI CEO Sam Altman Over AI Cooperation.

https://x.com/MEAIndia/status/1886765733121491406

He also expressed gratitude towards Libyan authorities, stating, "Thank the Libyan authorities for their support and cooperation. GoI remains committed to the welfare and safety of all Indians abroad."

Also Read | Earthquakes in Greece: Over 200 Quakes Jolt 'Instagram Island' of Santorini; Greek PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis Appeals for Calm (See Pics and Videos).

India's relationship with Libya has been shaped by the deteriorating security situation, particularly since the Libyan Civil War began in 2014. In response to the escalating violence, the Government of India imposed a travel ban on Indian nationals to Libya on April 16, 2016. The security situation has further deteriorated in recent months, following the nomination of the Government of National Stability, while the incumbent Government of National Unity has refused to give up power, resulting in rising tensions and intermittent clashes between rival factions.

While Libyan authorities and Indian nationals have been pressing for the lifting of the travel ban to take advantage of economic and employment opportunities, the matter is still under consideration.

Currently, there are no direct flights between India and Libya. Since the destruction of Tripoli International Airport in July 2014, Mitiga airbase has been used for a limited number of domestic and international flights. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)