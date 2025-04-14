New York [US], April 14 (ANI): The Permanent Mission of India to the United Nations marked Dr BR Ambedkar's 135th birth anniversary with a special commemorative event at the UN headquarters in New York, attended by global leaders.

During the ceremony, India's Permanent Representative to the UN, Parvathaneni Harish, highlighted Dr Ambedkar's contributions as a key figure in India's freedom struggle and as the architect of its Constitution.

Also Read | Hungary's Parliament Passes Constitutional Amendment To Ban LGBTQ+ Public Events.

The event centered around the theme "The timeless appeal of Dr Ambedkar's vision within the UN and beyond," underscoring his influence on both India and the global community.

"It gives me great pleasure to welcome you to the commemorative event to mark the 135th birth anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar. Dr Ambedkar was a leading figure in India's freedom struggle and the architect of India's constitution. The one who dedicated his life to laying the foundation of our modern republic. The topic of today's discussion, 'The timeless appeal of Dr Ambedkar's vision within the UN and beyond,' is very apt as we celebrate this year 80 years of the establishment of the UN."

Also Read | Katy Perry, All-Female Crew Create History Touring Edge of Space on Blue Origin NS-31 Rocket, Jeff Bezos's Company Says 'Capsule Touchdown. Welcome Back, NS-31 Crew'.

Harish added, "He had unique academic credentials among Indian leaders of having pursued much of his Western education in the US at Columbia University... He infused a pragmatic and rational approach to policy making and political activism. Dr Ambedkar was unique among the political leaders of his time in that he devoted his attention to mainstreaming fraternity as a core principle of nation-building and ordering the relations not only between citizens but also between nations. In his view, fraternity was another name for democracy. It was primarily a mode of associatied living and communicated experience. In the Preamble to the Indian Constitution, Dr Ambedkar Indians to promote fraternity among all citizens, with a specific focus on assuring the dignity of the individual and the unity of the nation."

Fondly known as 'Babasaheb,' Ambedkar was the chief architect of the Indian Constitution and is thus also called the 'Father of the Indian Constitution. 'Ambedkar was also the first Law and Justice minister of Independent India.

Babasaheb was born into an impoverished Dalit Mahar Family in Madhya Pradesh. He fought tirelessly for the equal rights of marginalised sections of society. He was a part of active movements since 1927 against untouchability. Later, he was revered as a 'Dalit Icon' for his contributions towards their rights. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)