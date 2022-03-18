New York [USA], March 18 (ANI): India at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) advocated the Biological and Toxin Weapons Convention (BTWC) saying that it is important to ensure its implementation in letter and spirit.

India noted the remarks made by the UN Under-Secretary-General of Disarmament Affairs, Izumi Nakamitsu regarding biological activities relating to Ukraine and said that "India attaches high importance to the Biological and Toxin Weapons Convention (BTWC) as a key global and non-discriminatory disarmament Convention, prohibiting an entire category of weapons of mass destruction."

R Ravindra, Deputy Permanent Representative at UNSC briefing said, "It is important to ensure full and effective implementation of the BTWC in letter and spirit. We also believe that any matter relating to obligations under the BTWC should be addressed as per the provisions of the Convention and through consultations and cooperation between the parties concerned."

Expressing concern over the ongoing situation in Ukraine, India added that it welcomes the latest round of diplomatic talks between the Russian Federation and Ukraine.

"As outlined yesterday, India remains deeply concerned at the progressively deteriorating situation in Ukraine. We welcome the latest round of diplomatic talks between the Russian Federation and Ukraine," the Indian diplomat said.

India reiterated the need for dialogue and diplomacy. Tirumurti said, "We believe that immediate cessation of hostilities and diligently pursuing the path of dialogue and diplomacy is the only way forward."

"We need to undertake this engagement keeping in mind the need to respect the principles of the UN Charter, international law and sovereignty and territorial integrity of States," he added.

Russia had started a special military operation in Ukraine on February 24 in response to calls from the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics for protection against intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops.

The Russian Defence Ministry said the special operation was only targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure and the civilian population was not in danger. Moscow has repeatedly said it has no plans to occupy Ukraine. Western nations have imposed numerous sanctions on Russia.

Earlier in March, the Russian Defense Ministry unveiled new findings after analyzing documents obtained from experts from Ukrainian laboratories.

Igor Kirillov, the chief of the Russian armed forces' radiation, chemical, and biological defence, said that Pentagon created a network of over 30 biological laboratories in Ukrainian territory.

According to Kirillov, the United States removed all materials necessary for further research from Ukraine after the beginning of Russia's special military operation. Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that Moscow may launch a consultation mechanism under the Biological and Toxin Weapons Convention (BTWC) to discuss Washington's non-compliance with the document.

However, a US Defense Department official denied the accusations saying the United States is not assisting Ukraine with biological weapons in its war with Russia and there are no indications that biological weapons are being used by Ukraine. (ANI)

