New York [US], April 13 (ANI): India's Permanent Representative to the United Nations TS Tirumurti at UNSC briefing congratulated Colombia on the rapid strides the country has made since the signing of the Final Peace Agreement in 2016 and added that India values its bilateral ties with Colombia.

Final Peace Agreement was reached between the National Government of Colombia and Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia, or FARC-EP, in order to end the armed conflict and build a stable and lasting peace. The Agreement was first reached and signed on August 24, 2016.

Also Read | Brooklyn Shooting: US President Joe Biden Briefed on New York City Subway Shootout.

While addressing the United Nations Security Council briefing on the situation in Colombia, the UN envoy said that India values its bilateral ties with Colombia and the increase in the frequency of high-level visits and engagements, especially over the last year is a testimony to the strength of our partnership, which is based on shared democratic values and development goals.

"As a long-standing friend and partner of Colombia, India will continue to stand in solidarity with the people and the Government of Colombia in their quest for lasting peace and economic development," he added.

Also Read | Russia-Ukraine War: ‘Ukraine Probing if Chemical Weapons Were Used in Mariupol’, Says Ukrainian Deputy Minister of Defence.

He (Tirumurti) welcomed the presence of the President of Colombia Ivan Duque Marquez and joined others in congratulating the people of Colombia on the rapid strides they continue to make on the path to peace and development since the signing of this agreement, a statement by the Indian mission at UN read.

Upon the Final Peace Agreement signed in 2016, the UN Envoy stated, "Pleased to see that political alliances have included the implementation of the Final Peace Agreement within their policy priorities and agenda platforms. The progress made in the implementation of the Final Peace Agreement, especially in recent months, is encouraging."

Welcoming the positive developments, which clearly demonstrate the strong commitment of the Government and the Colombian political parties to the Peace Agreement, Tirumurti appreciated the country's leadership.

Believe that the prioritization of rural reforms aimed at increasing employment and livelihood opportunities is fundamental to sustaining peace, said the UN mission citing the highlights made by Tirumurti during the UNSC briefing. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)