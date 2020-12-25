New Delhi [India], December 25 (ANI): Several decisions including identification of vulnerable areas and conduct of joint night patrols to prevent crime and nab criminals were taken at the five-day 51st Director General (DG) level border coordination conference between Border Security Force (BSF) and Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) held at Guwahati.

The conference, which began on December 22, also decided on the construction of single row fence in priority patches.

The conference was held in the backdrop of 50th year of creation of Bangladesh.

BSF delegation was led by Rakesh Asthana, Director General of the force and BGB delegation by Major General Shafeenul Islam, its Director-General.

During the conference, the BSF said that it is planning a series of events for the coming year to celebrate 50th year of creation of Bangladesh and war veterans and other eminent personalities will be felicitated by BSF.

"This conference yielded positive results, many important issues and constructive solutions were arrived at and fruitful discussions led to more streamlining of mechanisms to jointly curb various trans-border crimes. Emphasis was laid upon sharing of information at the cutting edge level between both border guarding forces and expedition of developmental works, Coordinated Border Management Plan (CBMP) which are crucial for the welfare of border population on both sides," BSF said in a press release.

It was also mutually agreed to make all possible efforts to ensure peace and tranquillity along the borders.

Both sides shared commitment and expressed satisfaction over the outcome and reiterated full commitment in ensuring their effective implementation in a collaborative manner, the release said.

The release said identification of vulnerable areas and conduct of joint night patrols to prevent crime and nab criminals, construction of single row fence in priority patches, enhanced vigilance and more coordinated actions to curb fence breach cases were some of the decisions taken during the conference for a progressive approach towards effective implementation of the Coordinated Border Management Plan (CBMP) and Confidence Building Measures (CBMs).

Expressing satisfaction over the outcome of the conference, both delegation leaders reiterated their commitment to work jointly for maintaining peace, tranquillity and security at the border and agreed to hold the next DG level conference at Dhaka in the second week of April 2021. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)