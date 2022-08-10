Second India-Bangladesh Tri-services Staff talks were held in New Delhi

New Delhi [India], August 10 (ANI): India and Bangladesh held the second Tri-services Staff Talks (TSST) here on Wednesday to further strengthen bilateral defence engagements.

The meeting was co-chaired from the Indian side by Deputy Assistant Chief of Integrated Staff, IDC(A), HQ Integrated Defence Staff (IDS) Brigadier Vivek Narang and Director General Operation and Plan Directorate Armed Force Division from the Bangladesh side Brigadier General Husain Muhammad Rahaman.

Also Read | Russian Authorities Raid Journalist Marina Ovsyannikova's Home for Discrediting Army.

The meeting was conducted in a friendly, warm and cordial atmosphere.

The discussions focused on the ongoing and new initiatives taken under the ambit of existing bilateral defence cooperation mechanism of all three services and further strengthening the bilateral defence engagements, a Defence Ministry release said.

Also Read | China Again Threatens To Take Taiwan by Force if Necessary.

The TSST is a forum established to boost defence cooperation between the two countries through regular talks at the strategic and operational levels between HQ IDS and Bangladesh Armed Forces Division.

India and Bangladesh share bonds of history, language, culture, and a multitude of othercommonalities. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)