New Delhi [India], December 6 (ANI): While celebrating the 50th anniversary of India-Bangladesh diplomatic relations, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla on Monday said that both countries share a strong commitment to counter destabilizing forces that aid terrorism and radicalization in the world.

"India, Bangladesh share a strong commitment to counter destabilizing forces that aid and abate terrorism and radicalization," Shringla said during the 50th anniversary of India-Bangladesh diplomatic relations hosted by the Indian Council of World Affairs.

"Strengthening cooperation in tackling new and emerging challenges such as misinformation and disinformation through the internet is of the highest importance," added the Foreign Secretary.

Shringla also said that Maitri Diwas marks the trust that people of both countries share with each other.

"Maitri Diwas marks trust that our nations and people share with each other, it signifies faith that both nations and people have a better tomorrow and exhibits a shared determination to work towards it," Shringla said.

He further said, "It is a very great honour for me to join the celebration of the Maitri Diwas today, closely translated, this means 'Friendship day', Shringla said adding that "Maitri have a much deeper connotation".

"It is a relationship that has depth and has a significance beyond the ordinary, it is a bond that has stood the test of time and so it is the relationship between India and Bangladesh," said the Foreign Secretary.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also said that he is looking forward to continuing working with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to further expand and deepen ties with Bangladesh.

"Today India and Bangladesh commemorate Maitri Diwas. We jointly recall and celebrate the foundations of our 50 years of friendship. I look forward to continuing working with H.E. PM Sheikh Hasina to further expand and deepen our ties," tweeted PM Modi on the occasion.

During PM Modi's Bangladesh visit in March 2021 to attend the national day of Bangladesh, it was decided to commemorate December 6 as Maitri Diwas (Friendship Day), according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) release.

Ten days before the liberation of Bangladesh, India had recognised Bangladesh on December 06, 1971. India was one of the first countries to establish bilateral diplomatic ties with Bangladesh, MEA said.

During his address, Shringla also said that the day celebrates the unique relationship between two nations and two great peoples.

"The day celebrates the common heritage, it commemorates the great joint struggle and highlights our shared aspirations," said Shringlad.

50 years ago the people of Bangladesh were engaged in a mighty struggle, they fought to liberate themselves in one of the greatest movements in history.

"India is privileged to have played a role in this struggle for Bangladesh's independence," Shrnigla said in his remarks at the ICWA.

India is privileged to stand shoulder to shoulder with the people of Bangladesh in the most difficult moments.

During his address, Shirngla also said that both India and Bangladesh will work to achieve their targets in climate change.

"I'm sure India and Bangladesh will cooperate in building a green economy through climate action and ambitions," said the Foreign Secretary. (ANI)

