Karachi, Sep 13 (PTI) India-born renowned Pakistani Shia scholar Allama Zameer Akhtar Naqvi has died here following a heart attack. He was 76.

Naqvi, who was born in 1944 in Lucknow where he studied until graduation and moved to Karachi in 1967, breathed his last late on Saturday night, Dawn reported on Sunday.

Citing doctors at the Aga Khan University Hospital, the paper said he died due to a heart attack.

Naqvi, a PhD holder from the University of Karachi, was known to have a deep knowledge of science, philosophy, literature, culture, journalism and Islamic history, the report said.

He authored 28 books on various subjects, including Urdu ghazals and the battle of Karbala.

He was also the editor of the Al Kalam magazine besides heading the Anees Academy.

Sindh Province Governor Imran Ismail expressed his condolences over his death. PTI

