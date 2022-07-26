New York [US], July 26 (ANI): India has called for a peaceful resolution of the Israel-Palestine conflict for bringing lasting peace and stability to the region.

In a debate at UNSC, Charge d'affaires at India's Permanent Mission to the UN Ambassador R Ravindra said, "We believe that the peaceful resolution of the Israel-Palestine conflict would bring lasting peace and stability to the region."

Ambassador Ravindra highlighted that India remains concerned over the developments in Israel and Palestine, in particular, the continued violent attacks and the killing of civilians and the acts of destruction and provocation.

"We have consistently advocated against all such acts of violence and reiterate our call for its complete cessation."

He said that all unilateral measures that unduly alter the status-quo on the ground and undercut the viability of the two-state solution must be avoided.

"We urge the parties to focus on addressing the urgent security and economic challenges, including the precarious financial situation of the Palestinian authority, and chart a clear path for discussing key political issues."

"We reiterate the need for an early resumption of the political course by launching credible direct negotiations on all final status issues," he continued as saying.

The envoy noted that India has vital stakes in peace and prosperity on the Middle East. Pointing at the recent virtual I2U2 summit, he said that the leaders of India, Israel, the UAE and the US agreed to increase joint investments in six key areas of water,energy, transport, space, health and food security.

Moreover, he highlighted that the absence of a political settlement between Israel and Palestine does not augur well for long-term regional peace and stability.

"India will remain fully supportive of all efforts to restart the peace process in line with our long-standing and firm commitment to the establishment of a sovereign, independent and viable State of Palestine, within secure, recognized and mutually agreed border, living side by side with Israel in peace and security." (ANI)

