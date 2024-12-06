Kathmandu, Dec 6 (PTI) India should not object to the Belt and Road Initiative agreement signed by Nepal and China as New Delhi can benefit from the connectivity project, CPN (UML) Foreign Department chief Raghubir Mahaseth said on Friday.

The much-awaited framework agreement on the multi-billion dollar Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) was signed on Wednesday between Nepal and China, paving the way for enhanced economic cooperation during Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli's four-day official visit to Beijing.

The BRI is a mega connectivity project that connects China with Southeast Asia, Central Asia, Russia and Europe.

Mahaseth, who was also the former minister for Foreign Affairs, was speaking at an interaction programme here called “Implementation of BRI after Prime Minister K P Oli's visit to China".

“India should not raise objections to Nepal signing the BRI cooperation framework agreement with China because it will benefit India as well,” said Mahaseth, also the Secretary of the ruling Communist Party of Nepal (Unified Marxist–Leninist).

The CPN (UML) is one of the prominent parties in the ruling coalition that was sworn in this July.

“If infrastructures like railways and roads are constructed to connect Nepal and China, it can also be used by India ... so there is no need for India to be scared of such an agreement,” said the former deputy prime minister.

India would benefit the most if Kerung-Kathmandu and Kathmandu Raxaul railway lines were constructed, he said, underscoring that it would facilitate bringing Chinese goods to India within a day, which otherwise would take weeks.

Kerung is a town in southern Tibet while Raxaul is in the Indian state of Bihar, both being major border area towns.

Mahaseth said there should also be no objection if Nepal took a loan from China considering the Himalayan nation's interest.

He also added that Nepal should not allow activities against both its neighbours India and China in its territory.

India was the first country to voice reservations and stood steadfast in its opposition to BRI, a pet project of Chinese President Xi Jinping to further the global influence of China with investments to build infrastructure projects.

New Delhi is vocal about its criticism of BRI projects, stating they should be based on universally recognised international norms, good governance, and the rule of law and follow principles of openness, transparency and financial sustainability.

