N'Djamena [Chad], February 15 (ANI): The first round of India-Chad Foreign Office Consultations (FOC) was held on February 13, in N'Djamena, Chad, during which the two sides both sides undertook a comprehensive review of the entire gamut of India-Chad relations

The FOC was co-chaired by Sevala Naik Mude, Additional Secretary (Central and West Africa), Ministry of External Affairs, from the Indian side, and Fatime Aldjineh Garfa, Minister delegate for Foreign Affairs, Republic of Chad from the Chad side.

Also Read | Gaza Ceasefire: 369 Palestinian Detainees Released From Israeli Jails as Part of Sixth Prisoner-for-Hostage Exchange Deal Between Israel and Hamas.

"During the FOC, both sides undertook a comprehensive review of the entire gamut of India-Chad relations encompassing key areas of bilateral cooperation which includes trade, investment, health and pharmaceuticals, education, capacity building, defence, Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI), Agriculture, people-to-people and cultural exchanges. Both of the sides agreed to further deepen bilateral ties in key areas to enhance cooperation in the multilateral fora," the statement observed.

The two sides also held in-depth discussions and exchanged perspectives on key issues of regional and global importance.

Also Read | Gaza Ceasefire: Hamas Hands Over 3 Male Hostages to Red Cross; Israel To Set Free 100 Palestinians in Prisoners Exchange Deal (Watch Video).

Fatime Aldjineh Garfa expressed deep appreciation for India's efforts in making the African Union a permanent member of the G20 and recognized that membership of the G20 for the Africa Union would reinforce the Global South's standing at the forum.

As per the official statement, during the visit, Additional Secretary (Central and West Africa) Mude also called on Chadian Prime Minister and Head of Government Ambassador Allah Maye Halina, Minister of Public Health Abdelmadjid Abdelkerim, Minister of Telecommunication, Digital Economy and Digitization Boukar Michel, Minister of Agricultural Production and Industrialisation Kedha Balla, Ministers of Commerce and Industry Guibolo Fanga Mathieu, and Minister of Mines, Petroleum and Geology Ndolenodji Alix Naimbai, the statement read.

India and Chad have warm and cordial relations based on mutual respect and shared values. Over the years, both countries have had regular interactions at various levels. Both sides have identified new areas for cooperation including agriculture, pharmaceuticals pharmacopeia, oil, renewable energy, and defence.

According to MEA, the bilateral trade between the two nations peaked in 2018-19 to USD 513.59 million, but it has decreased to USD 83.48 million due to decline in import of crude oil by India.

There are about 45 Indian companies in Chad working mostly in oil projects, international organizations, and many are engaged in trade in Chad. Notably, Bharati Airtel, which is the largest mobile network provider in the country has so far invested over USD 1.5 billion.

Notably, Chad has also been an active participant at Minister level in all three editions of Voice of Global South Summits (VoGSS) hosted by India, and also other multilateral Summits held from time to time. Chad is a member of the International Solar Alliance.

"The FOC was held in a cordial and friendly atmosphere. Both sides agreed to hold the next round of Foreign Office Consultations in New Delhi at a mutually convenient date," the MEA added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)