World News | India Chair on AI to Be Set Up in a Slovakian University: PM Modi

Bratislava [Slovakia], June 15 (ANI): In a significant stride towards collaboration on technology, an 'India Chair on Artificial Intelligence' is set to be established at a university in Slovakia.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi made the announcement on Monday during his visit to Slovakia, the first visit of an Indian Prime Minister to the European nation, marking a pivotal moment as both countries elevated their bilateral relations to a Comprehensive Partnership.

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Following high-level delegation talks, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on digital technology was signed, aiming to unlock new avenues of cooperation in digital public infrastructure.

"Technology is an important pillar of our future partnership. The MoU signed today on digital technology will open new avenues of cooperation in digital public infrastructure," PM Modi said in his remarks during the joint press statement with Slovakian Prime Minister Robert Fiko.

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"I am pleased that an India Chair on the subject of AI is being established at a university in Slovakia," PM Modi said, according to a post shared by the Prime Minister's Office on X.

The Prime Minister added that AI should become "a powerful means of serving and advancing humanity", stressing that its development should prioritise ethical considerations.

https://x.com/PMOIndia/status/2066455116081942734?s=20

The first-ever ICCR Chair in Artificial Intelligence will be established at the Technical University of Kosice as per the list of outcomes of PM Modi's visit to Slovakia released by the Ministry of External Affairs.

Emphasizing that the geopolitical and economic partnership is anchored by deep cultural and people-to-people ties, the Prime Minister highlighted the unique spiritual and literary connection between the two nations.

In a notable nod to this shared heritage, the PM cited the translation of India's ancient Upanishads into the Slovak language as an excellent example of their cultural closeness.

"The deep cultural and people-to-people ties between our two countries provide a strong foundation for our relationship. The translation of India's ancient Upanishads into the Slovak language is an excellent example of our cultural closeness," PM Modi said.

Last year, during President Droupadi Murmu's State visit to Slovakia, the country's president Peter Pellegrini presented her with a copy of the first-ever Slovak translation of the Upanishads.

The translation published by VEDA, the Slovak Academy of Sciences (SAS) publishing house and the Embassy of India, offers translations of Upanishads from their original Sanskrit.

The author of the translation and introduction to the book Upanishads, Robert Gafrik, focused on the understanding of the Vedas and Upanishads, the question of their literary qualities, as well as the reasons why, when working with the text.

In a statement to the publisher, Gafrik said he adhered to the interpretations of Shankara (around the 7th century), one of the most important representatives of Indian philosophy.

"The Upanishads deal with self-knowledge. Although they originated in the distant past, their ideas are not far from those of modern man. They speak to people across millennia and cultures" Gafrik was cited by the publisher.

The translation was highlighted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the 116th episode of his radio programme, 'Mann Ki Baat'

In his press statement in Bratislava today, the PM also lauded the Indian diaspora, noting that people of Indian origin living in Slovakia are contributing significantly to the European nation's economy and society.

Expressing deep gratitude to Slovak Prime Minister Fico, the Prime Minister described him as an "experienced leader and a true friend of India," whose unwavering commitment has elevated bilateral relations to unprecedented heights.

"I am delighted that on this historic occasion, we have decided to elevate our relations to a Comprehensive Partnership. This symbolises our shared trust, shared priorities, and a shared future," PM Modi stated.

While acknowledging satisfaction with the current progress of bilateral trade, the Prime Minister emphasized that the true potential remains vast. The discussions focused heavily on injecting "new direction and new energy" into economic cooperation, particularly across five core sectors- Automobiles and Railways, Advanced Manufacturing, Green Technology, Digital Public Infrastructure.

India also expressed special gratitude to Slovakia for its crucial support in finalising the India-EU Free Trade Agreement (FTA), urging early implementation so that industries, startups, and traders from both sides can reap maximum benefits.

Highlighting that India's space sector is reaching new heights at an unprecedented pace, the Prime Minister extended an open invitation to Slovakian companies to join India's development journey.

An agreement on Scientific Cooperation was signed between the Indian National Science Academy (INSA) and the Slovak Academy of Sciences (SAS).

Recalling Slovakia's first satellite launch by India in 2017, PM Modi said, "There is enormous potential for expanding cooperation between us in the field of space. In 2017, Slovakia's first satellite was launched by India. Today, the space sector in India is reaching new heights at an unprecedented pace. I invite Slovakian companies to join this development journey."

PM Modi also identified civil nuclear energy as an important area for future engagement.

"Civil nuclear energy is also a key priority area for both countries. We emphasized the need to enhance cooperation between the industries and experts of both countries in this area," he said.

Reflecting deep mutual trust, the two nations signed a Letter of Intent in the defence sector. This agreement will provide a fresh impetus to joint development, joint production, and closer cooperation between the defence industries of India and Slovakia.

Earlier on his arrival in Bratislava, PM Modi received a ceremonial welcome and Guard of Honour and held extensive talks with Prime Minister Fico at the historic Bratislava Castle. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)