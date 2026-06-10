World News | India Condemns Attack on Commercial Vessel off Oman Coast; 21 Indian Crew Rescued, 3 Reportedly Missing

New Delhi [India], June 10 (ANI): The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Wednesday condemned the attack on a commercial vessel off the coast of Oman, saying 21 of the 24 Indian crew members onboard had been rescued, while three Indians remained missing.

"We condemn the attack on the commercial vessel Settebello off the coast of Oman, earlier today. Of the 24 Indian crew onboard, 21 Indians have been rescued thus far and 03 Indians are reportedly missing. Our Embassy in Oman is closely monitoring the situation and proactively coordinating with the Omani authorities in the ongoing Search and Rescue operation," the MEA said in a statement.

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Expressing concern over the broader security situation in the region, the MEA said, "The continuing incidents of attacks on shipping in the region are deeply worrisome and a direct result of the ongoing conflict in the region."

India reiterated its appeal for "de-escalation", stating, "We reiterate our call for immediate de-escalation of tensions, and the conclusion of ongoing negotiations for a diplomatic solution so that peace and stability can return to the region."

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The ministry added that "The targeting of commercial shipping and civilian infrastructure in the region must end, and free and unimpeded navigation and commerce through the international waterways in the region in keeping with international law must be restored at the earliest."

The statement came after the Indian Embassy in Oman said it is closely monitoring the "situation" involving the vessel off the coast of Oman and is in contact with local authorities regarding the situation.

Earlier, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) reported that a fire broke out aboard a tanker approximately 37 kilometres (20 nautical miles) northeast of Sohar, Oman. According to UKMTO, the fire originated in the vessel's engine room and resulted in one casualty, though no further details were provided.

The attack comes after a Palau-flagged tanker was hit on Monday, and 24 Indian crew members were rescued.

Earlier on Tuesday, India said it was "grateful" to the Omani government for its excellent support in rescuing the 24 Indian crew members from the Palau-flagged tanker, MT Marivex, that caught fire after it was attacked by the US Navy off the coast of Oman, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

The vessel caught fire after it was hit by a US missile on Monday.

"Our embassy, for the rescue purpose, contacted the Omani authorities, who swung into action. We are grateful to the Omani government for its excellent support in rescuing the crew and ensuring their safety. Our mission continues to be in touch with the seafarers," MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

Addressing the weekly media briefing, MEA spokesperson Jaiswal said there was communication between the crew of MT Marivex and the US Navy before the vessel was disabled by the American forces off the coast of Oman, while confirming that all Indian crew members onboard were rescued safely.

"The ship MT Marivex was disabled off the coast of Oman. We have learned that it is a Palau-flagged vessel. We also understand there was some exchange of communication between the ship and the US Navy before the incident. There were 24 crew members on board the ship, all of them being Indian nationals. They all have been rescued and are safe," Jaiswal said.

The MEA remarks came a day after the US Central Command (CENTCOM) announced that US forces had disabled MT Marivex in the Gulf of Oman on June 8.

According to a statement issued by CENTCOM, the Palau-flagged oil tanker was allegedly attempting to sail toward an Iranian port in violation of the US-led blockade against Iran, and was hit after the "crew failed to comply with directions from US forces."

As per Al Jazeera, both US and Iranian forces have attacked commercial vessels in the Strait of Hormuz since the ceasefire took hold in April. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)