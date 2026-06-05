World News | India Condemns Attack on UN Peacekeepers Deployed with UNIFIL; Calls for Immediate Investigation

New York [US], June 5 (ANI): India condemned the attack carried out on UN peacekeepers deployed with UNIFIL on Thursday and paid tribute to the fallen Serbian Blue Helmet.

The Permanent Mission of India in New York wished early recovery to the injured peacekeepers and reiterated the fundamental importance of respecting the sanctity and inviolability of UN premises and personnel.

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In a post on X, it urged upon all parties to ensure the safety and security of UN peacekeepers, who operate under UN Security Council mandates.

"India urges full adherence to UN Security Council Resolution 2589 on Accountability for Crimes against Peacekeepers, and calls for an immediate and thorough investigation into this attack to bring the perpetrators to justice, and ensure full accountability", the post added.

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https://x.com/IndiaUNNewYork/status/2062568696200007853?s=20

UNIFIL announced on Thursday that a UNIFIL peacekeeper died early morning from critical injuries sustained when mortar shells struck his position near Marjayoun, southeastern Lebanon.

Two other peacekeepers sustained injuries, and are being treated at a medical facility in the UNIFIL base.

The UNIFIL said that it has launched an investigation to ascertain the exact circumstances that led to this tragic incident.

It reiterated the call on all actors to uphold their obligations under international law and to ensure the safety and security of UN personnel and property at all times, including by refraining from actions that may put peacekeepers in danger.

"Deliberate attacks on peacekeepers are grave violations of international humanitarian law and of Security Council Resolution 1701, and may amount to war crimes", the statement further noted.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres also condemned the attack and highlighted that seven peacekeepers serving with UNIFIL have now been killed, with several more wounded, since the escalation in hostilities since March this year. He called for these attacks to stop. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)