New Delhi [India], July 25 (ANI): India on Monday condemned the recent killings in Zakho district in the Kurdistan region of Iraq and termed it as a blatant disregard of international humanitarian law.

"India strongly condemns the recent killings in the Zakho district of Dohuk Governatorate, Kurdistan Region of Iraq, which is a clear violation of the country's sovereignty and a blatant disregard for international humanitarian law," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in a statement.

Also Read | US Federal Reserve Widely Expected To Raise Interest Rates by 0.75%.

India expressed its deepest condolences to the families who lost their loved ones in the dastardly attack and wishes the injured a speedy recovery.

The MEA statement said that India also conveyed its stand and condolences in messages inscribed today in condolence books opened by the Government of Iraq in Baghdad and the Embassy of Iraq in New Delhi.

Also Read | Philippines University Shooting: Gunman Admits To Shoot-Out at Ateneo De Manila University; 3 Including Former Basilan Mayor Dead.

Last week, 9 people lost their lives and 23 people were injured in an attack carried out in the Zakho district of Iraq's Duhok Governatorate.

Turkey had denied involvement in artillery fire in a park in Iraq's autonomous Kurdistan region. Ankara hinted that the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) may have been responsible.

However, Baghdad blamed Turkey, which is engaged in a cross-border offensive.

"Turkiye is against all kinds of attacks targeting civilians. Turkiye carries out its fight against terrorism in accordance with international law," the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"It is considered that such attacks which aim at innocent civilians and are assessed to be organized by the terrorist organization, target our country's just and determined stance in the fight against terrorism," it added.

The statement further said Turkiye is ready to take all steps to reveal the truth. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)