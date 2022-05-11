United Nations, May 11 (PTI) India has contributed USD 800,000 towards efforts to continue to expand the use of Hindi in the United Nations.

India's Deputy Permanent Representative R. Ravindra handed over the cheque to Deputy Director and Officer In-Charge (News and Media Division), United Nations Department of Global Communications Mita Hosali.

Also Read | Tesla CEO Elon Musk Says 'Russia Ramping Up Cyber Attacks Against Starlink'.

"India contributed $800,000 for continuing to promote #Hindi@UN," India's Permanent Mission to the UN tweeted Tuesday.

The Indian mission said that the Government of India has been making continuous efforts to expand the use of Hindi in the United Nations. As part of these efforts, ‘Hindi @ UN' project, in collaboration with the UN Department of Public Information, was launched in 2018 with an objective to enhance the public outreach of the United Nations in Hindi language, and to spread greater awareness about global issues among millions of Hindi-speaking people around the world.

Also Read | Bill Gates Tests Positive for COVID-19 With Mild Symptoms, Isolates Himself at Home.

India has been partnering with the UN Department of Global Communications (DGC) since 2018 by providing an extra-budgetary contribution to mainstream and consolidate news and multimedia content of DGC in Hindi language, the mission said in a statement.

Since 2018, the UN News in Hindi is disseminated through UN's website and social media handles on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

A UN News-Hindi audio bulletin (UN Radio) is released every week. Its weblink is available at the UN Hindi News website.

To continue with this initiative, the cheque of USD 800,000 was handed over for the Hindi@UN project.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)