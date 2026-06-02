World News | India Dispatches Second Tranche of Medical Assistance to Strengthen Ebola Response Capacities Across Africa

New Delhi [India], June 2 (ANI): India has dispatched the second tranche of 43 tonnes of medical assistance consignment to Africa's Centre for Disease Control and Prevention to bolster response capacities across Africa in the wake of the Ebola outbreak.

Sharing the details in a post on X, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said that the assistance comprises of protective gear, diagnostic and monitoring equipment, medicines, and supplements.

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"Confident that this 43 tons consignment will further strengthen public health preparedness and bolster Ebola response capacities across @_AfricanUnion", he said in a post on X.

https://x.com/DrSJaishankar/status/2061683678724710761?s=20

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Earlier on Monday, the African for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) welcomed the emergency diagnostics, therapeutics and medical supplies provided by the Government of India to support the ongoing Ebola response efforts in the eastern regions of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC).

It said in a post on X, "The supplies were delivered through Africa CDC's Eastern Regional Coordinating Centre in Uganda and mobilised to support response efforts in eastern DRC."

The continental public health agency further noted that the assistance would strengthen ongoing efforts to contain the outbreak and support affected communities. It also expressed appreciation for India's support, saying, "We thank the Government and people of India for their solidarity with Africa."

African CDC, the public health agency of the African Union, plays a key role in coordinating disease prevention and emergency reponse efforts across the continent.

Earlier on May 29, India officially confirmed the dispatch of its first tranche of emergency medical supplies to Africa to assist in combating the worsening Bundibugyo Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

New Delhi has reiterated that it remains in close contact with African health authorities and stands ready to deploy subsequent tranches of medical and logistical assistance as the situation evolves. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)