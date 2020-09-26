New York/New Delhi [US/India], September 26 (ANI): Noting that India has always worked for the interests of humankind and has not been driven by "self-interests," Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday asserted that the country strengthens its development partnership "not with any malafide intent of making the partner country dependent or hapless".

Addressing the 75th session of the United Nations General Assembly, the Prime Minister said that any gesture of friendship by India towards one country is not directed against any third country.

He said India has have never hesitated from sharing its development experiences.

"When India strengthens its development partnership, it is not with any malafide intent of making the partner country dependent or hapless," he said.

The Prime Minister's remarks are being seen as a veiled reference to China whose Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) has raised concerns over "debt diplomacy".

Modi said India has always thought about the interests of the whole humankind and not about its own vested interests.

"This philosophy has always been the driving force of India's policies. From India's Neighbourhood First Policy to our Act East Policy, as well as the idea of Security and Growth for All in the Region, or our views towards the Indo Pacific region, we have always worked for the interests of humankind and not driven by our own self-interests," he said.

The Prime Minister said that the initiatives for the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure and the International Solar Alliance are realities due to India's efforts. (ANI)

