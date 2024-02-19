New Delhi [India], February 19 (ANI): The second Foreign Office Consultations (FOC) were held between India and Eswatini on Monday, in which both delegations reviewed the entire gamut of the bilateral relationship between the countries.

"During the FOC, both delegations reviewed the entire gamut of the bilateral relationship between India and Eswatini, covering political exchanges, development partnership projects, defence cooperation, trade and economic matters, consular issues, and cooperation in areas including Agriculture, Education, Health, Digital Technology, Renewable Energy, Art & Culture, etc," according to an official statement.

Moreover, both sides expressed satisfaction over the existing bilateral ties and noted the need to strengthen them further.

The Indian side was led by Puneet RKundal, Additional Secretary (East & Southern Africa), Ministry of External Affairs of the Republic of India and the Eswatini side was led by Sizwe Newman Ntshangase, Principal Secretary, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Kingdom of Eswatini.

Notably, India opened its High Commission in Estawini in 2019. The statement added, "India looks forward to the opening of the High Commission of Eswatini in India at the earliest to continue this momentum in bilateral relations."

Both sides also discussed multilateral issues of mutual interest, including UN Security Council reforms, Peace and Security in Eastern & Southern Africa, Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA), Southern African Development Community (SADC) and Southern African Customs Union (SACU).

"It was also noted with satisfaction that during India's G20 Presidency, the African Union joined the G20 as a permanent member," the statement read.

Furthermore, both sides, at the FOC, also agreed to continue high level political exchanges and regular meetings of the joint institutional mechanisms to keep the partnership vibrant and mutually beneficial.

According to the statement, the talks were held in a friendly and cordial atmosphere, adding that the next round of Consultations will be held at mutually convenient dates in 2025 in New Delhi.

"Both sides agreed to hold the next round of Consultations at mutually convenient dates in 2025 in New Delhi," it said. (ANI)

