New Delhi [India], December 20 (ANI): India's Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan on Tuesday discussed avenues for EU-India Strategic Security and Defence Cooperation with Chair of the European Parliament Subcommittee on Security and Defence (SEDE) Nathalie Loiseau.

The two also discussed about greater collaboration in the Indo-Pacific, avenues for enhanced synergy and defence industry cooperation between India-EU, according to defence officials.

Also Read | Woman Quits Job Over Toxic Work Culture, Changes Everyone’s Passwords in Bittersweet Revenge.

Meanwhile, the CDS recently visited Japan, laid a wreath at the Hiroshima Peace Park in remembrance of the victims of Hiroshima, defence officials said.

He also laid floral tributes at the Gandhi Statue, aimed at enhancing peace and tranquillity in the region.

Also Read | Israel-Hamas War: PM Narendra Modi Calls for Early and Peaceful Resolution Through Dialogue, Diplomacy.

Further, the CDS was also given a detailed brief at the Hiroshima Museum.

CDS General Chauhan also visited Japan's Yokosuka Base, strengthening the defence ties between the two countries.

He was given an overview of the Japan Maritime Self-Defence Force mission by Vice Admiral Saito Akira, Commander-in-Chief, of the Self-Defence Fleet.

The visit was aimed at reinforcing strategic cooperation while highlighting the growing importance of the India-Japan defence partnership.

Chauhan departed from New Delhi for Japan on Sunday (December 10) night to discuss defence ties between the two Asian countries, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) said in an official press release. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)