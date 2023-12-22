New Delhi [India], December 21 (ANI): India and the delegation of the European Parliament Sub-Committee on Security and Defence (SEDE) held meetings with Defence officials and highlighted their mutual interests in deepening India-EU defence cooperation along with greater collaboration in the Indo-Pacific.

The SEDE delegation met with the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Defence and exchanged views on India - EU security cooperation and the role of parliamentarians in furthering partnership among democratic partners.

Also Read | Prague University Mass Shooting: At Least 15 People Dead After Firing at Charles University, Says Police Chief Martin Vondrasek (Watch Video).

"The Delegation also had meetings with the Chief of Defence Staff and the Defence Secretary. The meetings reflected our mutual interests in deepening and widening India-EU strategic security and defence cooperation along with greater collaboration in the Indo-Pacific," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a release.

A Delegation of Members of the European Parliament (MEPs) visited India from December 18 to 20, comprised of MEPs from two committees of the European Parliament viz., Delegation for Relations with India (D - IN) and Sub-Committee on Security and Defence (SEDE).

Also Read | Prague University Mass Shooting: Ten Killed in Firing at Charles University Faculty Building, Assailant 'Eliminated'.

The D-IN comprising 11 MEPs was headed by Morten Lokkegaard and the Subcommittee on Security and Defence (SEDE) comprising 6 MEPs was headed by Nathalie Loiseau.

On Monday, the European Parliament delegations called on the External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

The EAM spokes about the India-EU partnership based on shared values like democracy, respect for the rule of law, multilateralism, rules-based trade and rules-based international order.

"They also had useful discussions on geopolitical convergences, supply chain security, digital sensitivities, AI and maritime security," the release added.

Later on the second day of their visit, both delegations called on the Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla on December 19 and discussed our common worldview based on values of democracy, rule of law, multilateralism and diversity.

Moreover, Ideas to strengthen parliamentary exchange and cooperation were also discussed," the release said.

The D-IN delegation met with the Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal on December 18.

They deliberated on the progress of the India-EU Free Trade Agreement (FTA) negotiations currently underway and also explored avenues to further enhance the economic ties.

"The D-IN delegation called on the Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha, Harivansh Narayan Singh and also met the members of the External Affairs Committee of the Parliament chaired by Shri P P Chaudhary," the release stated.

Moreover, the D-IN delegation also visited Mumbai. During the meetings held in Mumbai, avenues for enhanced synergy and cooperation in the defence industry and manufacturing were also explored.

"The SEDE delegation also visited the Manohar Parrikar Institute for Defence Studies and Analyses (MP-IDSA), Bharat Electronics Limited and met with the members of Society of Defence Industry Manufacturers in New Delhi and the Western Naval Command and Mazagon Dock Ship Builders Limited in Mumbai during their visit," the release said.

The Ministry of External Affairs Secretary (West), Sanjay Verma hosted the two delegations for a working dinner on December 18, 2023.

Furthermore, the visit by the Members of the European Parliament reinforced India-EU relations, their shared parliamentary values and the common commitment to deepen economic, political and security cooperation. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)