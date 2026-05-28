World News | India Expands Trade Footprint in Panama with Launch of 3 New Motorcycle Models

Panama City [Panama], May 28 (ANI): The Indian Embassy in Panama, Nicaragua and Costa Rica highlighted India's expanding commercial engagement in Central America, with a spotlight on Indian motorcycles' growing presence in Panama.

In a post on X on Thursday, the Indian Embassy in Panama said that, "Amb. Sumit Seth launched 3 new Royal Enfieldmodels in Panama today - Goan Classic 350, Himalayan 450 Mana Black Edition and Classic 650.", marking a push by "one of the oldest motorcycle brands" into the Latin American market.

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https://x.com/IndiainPanama/status/2059827084629827854

Sharing details of the launch in the post, the embassy described it as "a win for India's export story, from Chennai to Ciudad de Panama!" The post further highlighted Panama's market conditions, noting, "Panama's open economy & dollar-based pricing make it one of the most affordable RE markets in the entire region."

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The embassy also underlined "Royal Enfield's" long industrial legacy, stating it is "one of the oldest motorcycle brands in continuous production since 1901," and added that its "expanding footprint in Panama reflects the growing confidence of Indian brands in Latin America."

Alongside commercial outreach, India had also marked its cultural diplomacy efforts through International Day of Yoga 2025 (June 21) celebrations. In another post on X, the embassy shared glimpses of the event held at the archaeological ruins of Old Panama City, describing it as "Glimpses from IDY 2025: Yoga Event at Archaeological Ruins of Old Panama City."

https://x.com/IndiainPanama/status/2059829982352842853

Earlier in January, the Indian Embassy in Panama, Nicaragua and Costa Rica highlighted the five areas of cooperation between India and Panama in a video message.

In a post on X, it noted that the 5Ts of togetherness, which bring together New Delhi and Panama City, include traditions, trade, technology, tourism, and talent.

"India Panama Glimpse: 5Ts of Togetherness Traditions Trade Technology Tourism Talent," the embassy wrote in a post on X.

Meanwhile, on the occasion of Republic Day (January 26), it noted in a post on X how the Receptions saw Minister of Presidency Juan Carlos Orillac represent the President of Panama as the guest of honour. It further noted that around 500 guests attended the event to celebrate this special occasion and the spirit of India-Panama Friendship.

Panama and India have enjoyed cordial, warm, and friendly relations, based on mutual understanding and growing bilateral trade and comprehensive cooperation. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)