Colombo [Sri Lanka], December 9 (ANI): India expressed displeasure to Sri Lanka over the latter's failure to honour most of the state-level agreements signed between both sides, sources informed.

New Delhi has expressed these concerns to Sri Lankan Finance Minister Basil Rajapaksa during the latter's two-day official tour to India, where he held discussions with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, reported Lankan newspaper Ceylon Today citing sources.

Sources said that Sitharaman and Jaishankar had held two rounds of separate talks with the touring Sri Lankan Minister.

The Indian ministers stressed that Sri Lanka has failed to honour three of the agreements signed in the wake of the assumption to office of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa two years ago, reported Ceylon Today.

According to sources, among the major issues discussed between the two sides had been the East Container Terminal of the Colombo Port and the handing over of 40 per cent shares of the Yugadanavi LNG Plant to a US firm.

Sitharaman and Rajapaksa had met last week with an aim to discuss a range of aspects pertaining to bilateral economic cooperation with a view of enhancing collaboration.

"Had the pleasure of meeting with #India Finance & Corporate Affairs Minister, Smt. @nsitharaman y'day. We discussed a range of aspects pertaining to bilateral economic cooperation with a view of enhancing collaboration. Partnerships such as this are vital for the future of #lka," Rajapaksa said in a tweet. (ANI)

