New York [US], February 28 (ANI): The Indian government has extended a grant of approximately USD 1 million to the Government of the Lao People's Democratic Republic (Lao PDR) under the India-UN Development Partnership Fund.

This grant will support the project titled "Strengthening Large-Scale Food Fortification: The Case of Investing in Rice Fortification."

According to the Welcome to Permanent Mission of India to the UN, New York statement, the project, implemented by the World Food Programme, aims to promote food fortification programmes in Lao PDR, address long-term nutrition-specific strategies, strengthen food systems, and increase nutritional diversity and overcome micro-nutrient deficiencies in Lao PDR.

"Support to the project is a reflection of India's deep-rooted ties with Lao PDR that encompasses multiple areas of cooperation," the statement added.

Notably, India-UN Development Partnership Fund, established by the Indian government in June 2017, provides support to projects in developing countries that aim to contribute to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals.

The Fund attaches centrality to the principles of South-South cooperation and places priority on national ownership, sustainability, and development of local capacity. A sum of USD 150 million has been committed by GoI towards this Fund, which has catered to 85 projects across 65 countries. (ANI)

