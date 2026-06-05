World News | India Eyes 200 Russian Jets to Boost Regional Connectivity: United Aircraft Corporation

Moscow [Russia], June 5 (ANI): India is positioning itself to become a global hub for regional aviation, with major moves underway to procure and potentially manufacture up to 200 Russian-made aircraft, reported TASS.

Vadim Badekha, head of the United Aircraft Corporation (UAC), revealed ahead of the 29th St Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) that Indian carriers have expressed strong demand for the SJ-100 regional jet and the Il-114-300 turboprop.

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"India was the first to show serious interest in our aviation equipment. We participated in Wings India, where we showcased the SJ-100 and Il-114-300. Indian airlines have expressed demand for the Il-114-300 and SJ-100; we are talking about 100-200 aircraft," Badekha said in an interview with Russian news agency TASS.

According to TASS, he added that India has a strong requirement for regional and short-haul aircraft and could become a key market for Russian aviation exports.

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According to Badekha, cooperation is also progressing with India's state-owned aerospace manufacturer Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), with both sides having signed an agreement on possible licensed production of the SJ-100 in India.

He said, "production of the first 'Superjet' aircraft in India could begin in three years. Badekha called the production rate of 'Superjets' in India of 20-40 units per year a 'good pace,' and overall, he estimated the potential of the Indian and nearby markets at 200-300 aircraft."

The UAC chief also noted that the Il-114-300 aircraft should be localised in India, alongside ongoing discussions with the Indian private company Flamingo Aerospace for the supply of six aircraft.

As per TASS, the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) is currently taking place from June 3 to 6, and this will be the 29th edition.

This year, the event is being held under the theme "Pragmatic Dialogue: the Path to a Stable Future." Saudi Arabia is the guest country at SPIEF. The forum program is focusing this year on shaping a new model of global development amid the ongoing transformation of the world economy.

The Roscongress Foundation is the organiser of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum. TASS is its official general information partner.

Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday said that Moscow remains ready to cooperate with India on the Sukhoi 57 (Su-57) fifth-generation stealth fighter aircraft programme - in both supplying and developing it, thus further deepening the defence cooperation between the two countries.

He made the remarks while speaking to global media on the sidelines of the St Petersburg Economic Forum on Thursday (local time).Putin said, "As far as the Su-57 goes, at one point we proposed to our Indian friends to work together on this technology."

Describing the aircraft as a leading platform in modern aviation, he added, "It's fifth-generation technology- I think it's the best in the world as of now."

"But back then, our Indian friends said, 'Go ahead on your own, and then we will see - maybe we'll join'...The aircraft could have been our joint project. We built it independently, but we are ready to work with India in this field - to supply this aircraft and to keep developing it. We don't have any issues with it, any limitations. The same goes for air defence systems."

Putin also praised India as a "great country" and defended New Delhi's independent foreign policy, while taking a dig at the attempts by the United States to pressure India over its cooperation with Russia, saying such moves are "detrimental" to bilateral and international relations. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)