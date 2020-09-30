New Delhi [India], September 30 (ANI): Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas and Steel Dharmendra Pradhan and Finland Ambassador Ritva Koukku-Ronde on Wednesday held a meeting to explore opportunities to collaborate in emerging technologies in clean and efficient energy production.

In a series of tweets, the Ministry said, "Minister Pradhan held discussions with Ambassador of Finland to India Ritva Koukku-Ronde and explored opportunities to collaborate in emerging technologies in clean & efficient energy production."

During the meeting, Pradhan and Koukku-Ronde reviewed the progress of completion of 2G Ethanol plant in Numaligarh using bamboo as the feedstock, the first of its kind in the world, built under JV between NRL and Finnish companies Chemopolis and Fortum.

"The Petroleum Minister also highlighted the vast investment opportunities in India's expanding clean energy market and encouraged Finnish companies to invest in the development of clean fuels, including under waste-to-energy model," read another tweet. (ANI)

