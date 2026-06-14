World News | India-France Adopt Innovation Roadmap 2030, Unveil 13 Outcomes During 1st Leg of PM Modi's France Visit

Nice [France], June 14 (ANI): India and France on Sunday unveiled 13 key outcomes spanning innovation, Artificial Intelligence (AI), trade, education, space and strategic cooperation during the first leg of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to France, underscoring the growing depth of the bilateral partnership.

Addressing a special briefing on the first leg of the Prime Minister's visit to France, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri highlighted several major initiatives, including the adoption of the India-France Innovation Roadmap 2030, the creation of a Joint India-France AI Working Group focused on AI governance, and expanded possibilities for the use of India's Unified Payments Interface (UPI) in France.

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"The outcomes include the setting up of a high-level mechanism to double bilateral trade within five years; the establishment of a dialogue on economic security; the adoption of an Innovation Roadmap 2030; the signing of as many as 19 agreements between institutions in the innovation ecosystem of both countries; and the creation of an India-France joint working group focusing on artificial intelligence and its global governance," Misri said.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the two countries adopted the India-France Innovation Roadmap 2030 to strengthen cooperation in emerging technologies and deepen collaboration in research and innovation.

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The two sides also agreed to establish a Joint India-France AI Working Group aimed at enhancing cooperation on AI and its global governance framework.

In a significant step towards strengthening digital connectivity, India and France expanded possibilities for the use of India's real-time payment system, Unified Payments Interface (UPI), in France.

The outcomes also included a memorandum of understanding on establishing a National Centre of Excellence for Skilling in Aeronautics and Allied Sectors at NSTI, Kanpur, and the incubation of an additional 10 Indian startups at Station F, one of the world's largest startup campuses located in Paris.

The two countries further agreed to establish a Centre of Digital Sciences between India's Department of Science and Technology (DST) and France's INRIA, as well as an ICCR India Chair on "AI, Innovation and Culture" at Universite Paris-Saclay.

In the healthcare sector, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and France's Health Data Hub signed a Letter of Intent to deepen cooperation.

On the economic front, India and France decided to establish a high-level mechanism to achieve the goal of doubling bilateral trade over the next five years, building upon the existing Economic and Financial Dialogue. The two sides also instituted an Economic Security Dialogue.

A Declaration of Intent on Cooperation on Railway and High-speed Railway Development in India was also announced, signalling enhanced collaboration in transportation infrastructure.

In the strategic domain, the two countries signed a General Security Agreement on the Exchange and Protection of Classified Information, while the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and France's CNES signed a Letter of Intent to expand cooperation in microgravity research and human space exploration.

Misri also noted that Prime Minister Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron discussed measures to enhance the mobility of talent and facilitate greater student exchanges between the two countries.

In this context, Prime Minister Modi invited French universities to establish campuses in India under the National Education Policy and welcomed President Macron's commitment to support Indian students pursuing higher education in France.

"The two leaders also discussed how to enhance the mobility of talent and the exchange of students between the two countries, and also expanding mutual recognition of educational qualifications. The Prime Minister, in this context, invited French universities to open campuses in India under the new education policy and also welcomed President Macron's commitment to facilitating Indian students who are pursuing higher education here in France," the Foreign Secretary stated.

The outcomes reflect the broadening scope of the India-France strategic partnership and reinforce both countries' commitment to strengthening cooperation in innovation, trade, technology and global governance.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron held bilateral talks in Nice, reaffirming their commitment to further strengthening the India-France Special Global Strategic Partnership through enhanced cooperation in defence, innovation, trade, space, civil nuclear energy and people-to-people ties.

The meeting, held at Villa Kerylos, marked the first interaction between the two leaders since India and France elevated their relationship to the level of a "Special Global Strategic Partnership" earlier this year in India during the French President's visit to India.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the two leaders held extensive discussions on a wide range of bilateral issues and expressed satisfaction over the growing depth of defence cooperation between the two countries.

"They expressed satisfaction at the excellent growth and depth of bilateral defence collaboration across all domains and agreed to further intensify it with focus on co-design, co-development and co-production of defence platforms and advanced technologies," the MEA said in a statement.

The leaders also reviewed cooperation in the space sector, discussing ways to enhance collaboration in human spaceflight and space situational awareness, while exploring opportunities for greater private-sector participation.

In the field of civil nuclear energy, both sides noted that India's SHANTI Act had opened new avenues for cooperation, including in small and advanced modular reactors.

Reviewing progress under the Horizon 2047 Roadmap, Prime Minister Modi and President Macron discussed ways to strengthen ties in areas such as economic growth, technology and innovation, talent mobility, and cultural exchanges.

Noting the steady increase in bilateral trade, the two leaders agreed to establish a high-level mechanism aimed at doubling India-France trade within the next five years.

They also called for the early implementation of the India-European Union Free Trade Agreement, describing it as a significant opportunity to boost trade and investment.

The leaders further explored opportunities to expand cooperation in sectors including small and medium enterprises (SMEs), aviation and railways, and welcomed the decision to establish a Centre of Excellence for Skilling in Aeronautics in Kanpur.

Welcoming the creation of a Dialogue on Economic Security, both sides agreed to strengthen supply chain resilience, particularly in the area of critical minerals.

Recognising the growing importance of innovation and emerging technologies, India and France adopted the Innovation Roadmap 2030 to provide long-term direction to bilateral collaboration, with the two leaders also agreeing to establish a Joint India-France AI Working Group to advance cooperation on artificial intelligence and its global governance.

The MEA noted that the joint inauguration of the Bharat Innovates 2026 conclave in Nice by the two leaders, along with Prime Minister Modi's participation in the upcoming Vivatech event in Paris, had further reinforced collaboration in sectors such as deep tech, semiconductors, agritech, medtech, renewable energy, defence and space.

Bharat Innovates 2026, being held at the Palais des Expositions in Nice, showcases India's deep-tech prowess on the global stage, featuring 120 innovative startups and over 20 Institutes of Excellence across 13 critical technology domains. The event has drawn participation from more than 350 prominent investors and venture capitalists from around the world.

It underscores the Government of India's commitment to transforming the country into a global innovation hub under the Viksit Bharat vision while reaffirming the significance of India-France cooperation in advancing the global technology landscape.

The leaders also appreciated the continued expansion of India's Unified Payments Interface (UPI) in France and welcomed the signing of 19 agreements between institutions within the innovation ecosystems of the two countries.

Highlighting the importance of people-to-people ties, PM Modi thanked President Macron for the swift implementation of visa-free airport transit facilities for Indian nationals travelling through France.

The two leaders also discussed enhancing the mobility of students and professionals and expanding the mutual recognition of educational qualifications. Prime Minister Modi invited French universities to establish campuses in India under the National Education Policy.

In the cultural sphere, both sides agreed to deepen cooperation between museums and cultural institutions, including the National Maritime Heritage Complex in Lothal.

The leaders also exchanged views on regional and global developments, including the situations in West Asia and Ukraine. Prime Minister Modi thanked President Macron for engaging India in substantive discussions ahead of the upcoming G7 Summit in Evian, which he will attend after his engagements in Slovakia.

Reiterating the significance of the India-France Special Global Strategic Partnership, both leaders underlined its role in creating new opportunities for the people of both countries while contributing to international peace, stability and prosperity.

Prime Minister Modi and President Macron also viewed artworks created by French artists Thibault De La Lance and Theophile de Bascher during their 10-day residency in Jaipur, which drew inspiration from Indian heritage and aesthetics.

Following the talks, President Macron hosted a lunch in honour of Prime Minister Modi. (ANI)

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