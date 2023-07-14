Paris, July 14: While emphasising that India, France have always been together in the fight against terrorism, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said the two believe concrete action is needed to end cross-border terrorism and have agreed to increase cooperation in this direction. “India is ready to contribute to the restoration of lasting peace. India and France have always been together in the fight against terrorism. We believe that concrete action is needed to end cross-border terrorism. Both countries have agreed to increase cooperation in this direction,” PM Modi said.

The remarks by PM Modi came during a press meeting alongside French President Emmanuel Macron at the Elysee Palace on Friday. The PM said India, France as resident powers of the Indo-Pacific, have special responsibility for peace and stability in the region. “We are working on Indo Pacific cooperation road map to give a constructive shape to our cooperation,” he said. PM Modi in France: India Committed To Do Everything To Make Planet Peaceful and Sustainable, Says PM Narendra Modi.

The prime minister while talking about the COVID pandemic and the Ukraine conflict, said: “The effects of the COVID pandemic and the Ukraine conflict have been felt all over the world. They have had a particularly negative impact on the countries of the Global South. It's a topic of concern. It is necessary for all the countries to make united efforts to solve these problems.” He said India believes that all disputes should be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy.

Meanwhile, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval on Tuesday said India is an extremely responsible power but when the need for a hot pursuit against terrorist havens was felt, the country went all out to destroy terrorism in the national interest. "India is an extremely responsible power. But when the need for a hard pursuit against terrorist havens, was felt, we have gone all out to destroy terrorism in our national interest," Doval said during an event at the Islamic Cultural Centre in Delhi. Bastille Day Parade 2023: ‘Sare Jahan Se Accha’ Rents Paris Air as Indian Contingent Marches in Paris on French National Day (Watch Video).

PM Modi, who is in France for a two-day visit, on Friday attended the lunch hosted by President of France's National Assembly Yaël Braun-Pivet in Paris. Earlier on Friday, PM Modi attended the military parade on France’s National Day as the Chief Guest. The Bastille Day Parade took place under bright and sunny skies at Champs-Élysées in Paris. PM Modi took the ceremonial salute from the Indian contingent as they marched at the Champs-Elysees.

French President Emmanuel Macron, First Lady Brigitte Macron, topped the dignitaries attending the Bastille Day Military Parade. The French fighter jets, which led the flypast, left a trail of smoke in the colours of the French national flag, red, blue and white, leaving the skies of Champs-Elysees bathing in its afterglow. Both the Indian and French troops marched with trumpets and drums. Macron received the Guard of Honour upon his arrival ahead of the military parade. Champs-Élysées was gilded in the colours of the French Flag.

This year also marks the 25th anniversary of the strategic partnership between the two countries. The Bastille Day Parade is the highlight of celebrations of the day that marks the anniversary of the storming of the Bastille prison, an ancient royal fortress in 1789 during the French Revolution.

