Paris [France], February 15 (ANI): India and France held Bilateral Dialogue on Disarmament and Non-Proliferation in Paris on Friday and discussed developments in the field of disarmament and non-proliferation relating to the nuclear, chemical, biological domains, and outer space security, conventional weapons including Artificial Intelligence (AI) in the military domain and lethal autonomous weapons systems, and multilateral export control regimes.

For the meeting, the Indian delegation was led by Muanpuii Saiawi, Joint Secretary (Disarmament and International Security Affairs), Ministry of External Affairs, while the French delegation was led by Guillaume Ollagnier, Director for Strategic Affairs, Security and Disarmament, France's Ministry of Europe and Foreign Affairs

In a press release, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said, "India-France Bilateral Dialogue on Disarmament and Non-Proliferation was held on February 14, 2025 in Paris, France. The two sides discussed developments in the field of disarmament and non-proliferation relating to the nuclear, chemical, biological domains, as well as outer space security, conventional weapons including AI in the military domain and Lethal Autonomous Weapons Systems, and multilateral export control regimes."

Earlier this week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was on a three-day visit to France from February 10-12. PM Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron co-chaired the Artificial Intelligence Action Summit. They underlined their commitment to take concrete actions to ensure that the global AI sector can drive beneficial social, economic and environmental outcomes in the public interest.

This was Prime Minister Modi's sixth visit to France and follows Emmanuel Macron's visit to India in January 2024 as the Chief Guest for the 75th Republic Day of India.

PM Modi and President Macron held bilateral discussions on the entire gamut of the exceptionally strong and multifaceted bilateral cooperation and on global and regional matters, according to the India-France joint statement released on PM Modi's visit to France.

The two leaders also travelled to Marseille, where they jointly inaugurated India's Consulate General in Marseille and also visited the International Thermonuclear Experimental Reactor facility.

PM Modi and Macron launched an India-France Roadmap on Artificial Intelligence (AI), rooted in the philosophical convergence in their approaches focusing on the development of safe, open, secure and trustworthy artificial intelligence, according to the India-France joint statement.

PM Modi and French President reiterated the strategic significance of cyberspace and their wish to strengthen their coordination at the United Nations about the application of international law and the implementation of the framework for responsible State behaviour in cyberspace and need to address issues arising from the proliferation of malicious cyber tools and practices. The two leaders looked forward to the next India-France Strategic Cybersecurity and Cyberdiplomacy Dialogues to be held in 2025. (ANI)

