Udaipur (Rajasthan) [India], December 6 (ANI): Frank and though-provoking discussions were held with the G20 Sherpas who participated in the very first G20 Sherpa meeting in Udaipur under India's Presidency, said India's G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant who is presiding the entire meeting.

Taking to Twitter, he said the leaders from across the world not only discussed issues related to food and energy security but also laid tremendous stress on the progress of Agenda 2030.

"Had frank & thought-provoking discussions with #G20 Sherpas on contemporary challenges facing the world, relating to Food and Energy security which have impacted lives of people all over the world and have put tremendous stress on the progress of #Agenda2030@PMOIndia @MEAIndia," Kant said in a tweet.

Amitabh Kant, the G20 Sherpa, stated on Monday that the goal of India's G20 Presidency would be to foster win-win partnerships between developing nations, the Global South, and advanced economies.

"Our perspective is that we should have a win-win collaboration between all of us. Developing countries, Global South, and advanced economies," Kant said during a G20 Sherpa meeting in Udaipur. "We need to build new approaches. This is a unique forum for both the developed world and emerging economies. So we need to build approaches to benefit the world on key issues," he added.

The G20 Sherpa Meeting which started with an assessment of India's issue notes and goals is currently underway in Udaipur.

On day one of the Sherpa meeting, Kant discussed issues of mutual interest, accelerated growth, and advancement of the Global South.

"Delighted to interact with Sherpas of all the Emerging Market Economies (EME) on the sidelines of the 1st Sherpa meeting of the G20India Presidency. We discussed issues of mutual interest, inclusive, resilient and accelerated growth and advancement of the Global South," Kant tweeted.

Kant also had a fruitful conversation with the Sherpas G20 Troika, which consists of Brazil, Indonesia, and India.

Day two of the G20 India Sherpas Meeting began with a session on Technological Transformation with the working groups on Digital Economy, Health, and Education. Positive and constructive discussions took place with enthusiastic participation from all G20 Sherpas.

"This year G20 organisation will provide a strong impetus to innovation and sustainable development powered by digital transformation and Digital Public Infrastructure Digital Public Goods," Kant tweeted.The G20 or Group of Twenty (G20) is an intergovernmental forum of the world's major developed and developing economies.

India will host over 200 meetings in over 50 cities across 32 different workstreams and would have the opportunity to offer G20 delegates and guests a glimpse of India's rich cultural heritage and provide them with a unique Indian experience. (ANI)

