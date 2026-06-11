World News | India Gifts Medical Equipment to Afghanistan to Strengthen Healthcare Sector

New Delhi [India], June 11 (ANI): The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) reiterated India's commitment to strengthening Afghanistan's healthcare system, announcing the gifting of medical equipment for diagnosis, treatment, and specialised care to Afghan health authorities.

In a post on X on Wednesday, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal shared, "Reaffirming its commitment to supporting Afghanistan's health sector, India gifts medical equipment for diagnosis and treatment, including neonatal and pediatric care devices, cardiograph machine, ventilators, patient monitors, maxillofacial electrocautery, plastic surgery sets, and specialised medical kits, to Afghan health authorities."

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https://x.com/meaindia/status/2064710845679190185?s=46&t=TbrKHKgG29uXA1CMFN38Pw

Earlier on Tuesday, reaffirming India's commitment to the welfare of the Afghan people, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said New Delhi remains focused on fostering peace, stability and development in Afghanistan through sustained humanitarian assistance, development cooperation and capacity-building initiatives.

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Addressing the weekly media briefing when asked about the remarks made by India's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Parvathaneni Harish, at a United Nations Security Council (UNSC) meeting on Afghanistan on Monday, MEA spokesperson Jaiswal said India's position remains unchanged and centred on supporting the Afghan people.

"We had a meeting yesterday in New York where you see the permanent representative; he made a statement on the UNAMA briefing, where we have reiterated that India and Afghanistan are contiguous neighbours and civilisational states. Our ties have spanned centuries," Jaiswal said.

He added that India continues to support Afghanistan through initiatives related to food security, healthcare and pharmaceutical assistance, while also providing scholarships and capacity-building opportunities.

"We stand in favour of peace and stability in Afghanistan and in the region so as to foster development and stability. We talked about our development cooperation, our long-standing friendship and the development cooperation that we continue to do in Afghanistan on the side of food security, medicine, pharma support and health," Jaiswal said. (ANI)

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