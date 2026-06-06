World News | India, Greece Hold 14th Foreign Office Consultations in New Delhi

New Delhi [India], June 6 (ANI): The 14th Foreign Office Consultations (FOC) between India and Greece was held in New Delhi on Friday. The consultations were chaired by Sibi George, Secretary (West) from the Indian side and Ambassador Andreas Fryganas, Political Director at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs from the Greek side.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the last round of FOC was held in June 2023 in Athens.

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During the consultations, both sides reviewed the entire gamut of bilateral relations, including political exchanges, trade and investment, defence and security, education, culture, digital public infrastructure, people-to-people ties and discussed ways to further strengthen the Strategic Partnership. They reiterated their commitment to continue the fight against cross-border terrorism. The two sides also exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual interest and cooperation in the UN and other multilateral fora.

It was agreed to hold the next round of Foreign Office Consultations at a mutually convenient date in Athens, Greece.

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Highlighting the outcome of the consultations, MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal took to X to share key details.

https://x.com/MEAIndia/status/2062856984916107350?s=20

"14th Round of Foreign Office Consultations was held in New Delhi on 05 June 2026, co-chaired by @AmbSibiGeorge, Secretary (West) and Ambassador Andreas Fryganas, Director General for Political Affairs, @GreeceMFA. Both sides reviewed the entire gamut of the bilateral relations with a focus on political and defence relations, trade and investment, cultural and people-to-people cooperation, which will further strengthen the strategic partnership between India and Greece. The two sides reiterated their commitment to fight against cross-border terrorism. They also exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual interest," MEA spokesperson wrote on X. (ANI)

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