New Delhi [India], November 30 (ANI): India has emerged as a regional power and net security provider in the Indo-Pacific as its capacity to provide humanitarian assistance and disaster relief to its citizens as well as regional partners has grown in recent years, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh stated at the multi-agency Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) exercise 'Samanvay 2022' in Agra, Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday.

Singh asserted that under SAGAR (Security and Growth for All in the Region) envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India is cooperating with multiple partners to ensure economic growth & security in the region while tackling threats such as natural disasters. "We have strengthened multilateral partnerships through engagement via regional mechanisms. This has improved interoperability enabling faster response in crisis situations," he said, the Ministry of Defence stated in an official release.

Also Read | NATO Renews Membership Vow to Ukraine, Pledges Arms and Aid Amid Battle With Russian Troops.

The Defence Minister further pointed out that Asia, particularly the Indo-Pacific region, is vulnerable to the impact of climate change, expressing confidence that the participation of national stakeholders with friendly nations in the 'Samanvay 2022' will further enhance disaster management capabilities.

He also highlighted that prediction of natural disasters must be accompanied by disseminating information to a larger population and shifting people to safer locations, which requires empowered machinery. Singh also called upon the nations to come together in dealing with natural disasters by sharing resources, equipment and training, the press release read.

Also Read | Pakistan Army's Reputation Saw 'Decline' Under General Qamar Javed Bajwa's Tenure.

Rajnath Singh emphasised that harnessing diverse capabilities and using expertise and new technologies enable us to decrease the impact of natural disasters. Noting the increasing frequency of climate-related disasters, he stated that it is essential for HADR teams of different nations to come together on a single platform.

Elaborating on India's robust HADR mechanism which has effectively provided relief both in India and other nations, Rajnath Singh said the 'Make in India' initiative of the Government has strengthened this structure.

Singh applauded the contribution of the Indian Armed Forces assistance to civil administration during HADR operations and their role in important HADR missions in the Indo-Pacific region, such as Operation Rahat in 2015 and relief operations in Sri Lanka, Nepal, Indonesia, Mozambique, Maldives and Madagascar. He also commended the role of National Disaster Response Force and State Disaster Response Forces during relief operations, the Ministry of Defence said in an official statement.

The Raksha Mantri hailed 'Samanvay 2022' for bringing together various agencies involved in HADR activities in order to formulate a joint approach to tackle future natural disasters. He emphasised that strengthening the disaster relief mechanism is essential for overall development. He expressed gratitude to the representatives of friendly nations for their participation and complimented the Indian Air Force for organising the exercise.

The exercise is being conducted by the Indian Air Force at Agra, Air Force Station from November 28-30. Representatives from ASEAN nations and various national and regional stakeholders involved in Disaster Management including Civil Administration, Armed Forces, National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), National Institute of Disaster Management (NIDM), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), Border Roads Organisation (BRO), India Meteorological Department (IMD), National Remote Sensing Centre (NRSC) and Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS) are attending the exercise. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)