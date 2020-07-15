Brussels [Belgium], July 15 (ANI): The European Union on Wednesday said India has played a significant role in the fight against COVID-19, saying it had also contributed to international efforts to combat the pandemic.

The views were expressed at the 15th India-EU virtual summit by European Council President Charles Michel and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Wednesday.

Also Read | India-EU Summit 2020: PM Narendra Modi Calls For 'Long-Term Joint Strategy' to Combat COVID-19 and Climate Change.

"I would like to thank India for the cooperation your country has shown with the EU. I would like to pay tribute to your role nationally and internationally, multilaterally in combating COVID19 pandemic," Michel said.

In his remarks, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said India and EU are natural partners.

Also Read | Rajnath Singh, Army Chief MM Naravane to Visit Ladakh on July 17 Amid India-China Border Stand-Off.

He said India was keen to increase use of renewable energy and invited investment and technology from Europe.

"We had to cancel India-EU summit in March due to COVID19. It is good that we are able to come together today through virtual medium. Apart from current challenges, long-term challenges like climate change also a priority for India and the EU. In our efforts to increase the use of renewable energy in India, we invite investment and technology from Europe," he said.

"Our partnership is significant for peace and stability of the world. This reality has become even more clear in the global situation today," he added.

EU is one of India's largest trading and investment partners but it has great untapped trade potential with India, sources said ahead of India-EU virtual summit on Wednesday and noted that the two sides have great potential to develop a comprehensive Foreign Trade Agreement.

The summit was scheduled to happen earlier this year but was postponed due to coronavirus pandemic and is being held virtually. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)