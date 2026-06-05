World News | India Hosts 11th BRICS Foreign Policy Dialogue as Chair for 2026

New Delhi [India], June 5 (ANI): As the Chair of BRICS for 2026, India on Friday hosted the 11th BRICS Foreign Policy Dialogue in New Delhi, bringing together heads of Policy Planning departments from member countries to discuss challenges and opportunities in the current global situation.

The Official Spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs, Randhir Jaiswal, said, "MEA hosted the 11th BRICS Foreign Policy Dialogue on 5th June, 2026 in New Delhi. The heads of Policy Planning departments from the BRICS countries engaged in day long thematic discussions around future forecasting, challenges and opportunities facing BRICS countries in the current global situation and building resilience, innovation, cooperation and sustainability."

Also Read | Did China Invent Shoes That Allow People To Walk on Water? Fact Check Reveals Viral Video Is AI-Generated.

https://x.com/MEAIndia/status/2062896781818810379?s=20

The dialogue provided an opportunity to deliberate on 'BRICS@20'; channelling new and emerging technologies for effective service delivery; accelerating climate action and energy transition; strengthening economic, social and institutional resilience; working together for reforms of institutions of global governance; and people-centric outcomes, as per a statement by the MEA.

Also Read | Norway Football Team’s Viking-Themed Photo for 2026 FIFA World Cup Goes Viral.

Aparna Ray, Joint Secretary (Policy Planning & Research) MEA, led the Indian delegation.

Meanwhile, the BRICS delegation visited Oswali near Ramachandi, Puri, where they observed a safety demonstration.

A delegate member told ANI, "The level of training was very impressive. Visiting the World Heritage Temple was great, seeing how centuries ago people built such precise structures without formal engineering training. Over these three days, the experience has been wonderful -- the food, the people, their warmth, and the hospitality from the airport to the hotels have all been excellent."

Another BRICS delegate member told ANI that she got to learn a lot from the session.

"It was amazing. We learned a lot from the session. We went inside the boat, which was a wonderful experience. I really enjoyed it. It was exciting and interesting to see the artwork... Come to India to visit, and you'll see and learn so much. The food is great here," she said. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)