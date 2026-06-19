World News | India Hosts 12th International Yoga Day Celebration at UN Headquarters in New York

New York [US], June 19 (ANI): The Permanent Mission of India to the United Nations organised the 12th International Day of Yoga celebrations at the United Nations Headquarters in New York, bringing together around 800 yoga enthusiasts from diverse backgrounds to mark the global observance of the ancient Indian practice.

Sharing details of the event in a post on X, the Indian Mission to the UN said, "#IndiaAtUN @IndiaUNNewYork organised the 12th #InternationalDayofYoga at @UN Headquarters today. PR @AmbHarishP highlighted the growing global reach of #Yoga at the event. UNSG @antonioguterres delivered a special message on the occasion."

Also Read | How to Watch Mexico vs South Korea Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast of FIFA World Cup 2026 Match.

The event featured sessions based on the Common Yoga Protocol and an advanced yoga demonstration by the Art of Living Foundation. Yogmata Keiko Aikawa, recognised as the first female and non-Indian Siddha Master, also graced the occasion.

According to the Mission, nearly 800 participants actively took part in the celebrations, reflecting yoga's expanding appeal across cultures and communities worldwide.

Also Read | How to Watch Canada vs Qatar Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast of FIFA World Cup 2026 Match.

India's Permanent Representative to the UN, Ambassador Harish P, highlighted yoga's growing international influence and its role in promoting holistic well-being, while UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres delivered a special message marking the occasion.

The celebration at the UN Headquarters forms part of a broader series of events being held across the United States ahead of the International Day of Yoga on June 21.

Large-scale yoga gatherings are scheduled at several iconic American landmarks, including the Lincoln Memorial in Washington DC, Times Square in New York City and Navy Pier in Chicago. The theme for this year's observance is "Yoga for Healthy Ageing," focusing on the role of yoga in enhancing physical mobility, mental wellness and healthy longevity.

In Washington, the Indian Embassy has invited members of the public to participate in a flagship yoga event at the Lincoln Memorial. The mission recently organised a curtain-raiser yoga session at the historic DuPont Circle to build momentum for the celebrations.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's yoga guru, HR Nagendra, is scheduled to lead a major yoga gathering at Times Square on June 21. The event is being coordinated by the Consulate General of India in New York and is expected to attract large participation.

The International Day of Yoga was established by the United Nations General Assembly in December 2014 and has been observed annually since 2015, drawing millions of participants across the globe and reinforcing yoga's role as a tool for health, harmony and well-being. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)