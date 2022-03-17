Jakarta [Indonesia], March 17 (ANI): National Security Advisor Ajit Doval led the second India-Indonesia security dialogue with Coordinating Minister for Political, Legal, and Security Affairs of Indonesia Mohammad Mahfud on Thursday, where they discussed cooperation on different issues.

Taking to Twitter, Indian Embassy in Indonesia informed, "National Security Adviser Ajit Doval co-chaired the 2nd India-Indonesia Security Dialogue with Mohammad Mahfud, Coordinating Minister of Political, Legal and Security Affairs. They discussed issues including cooperation in counter-terrorism, maritime, defence and cyber."

Also Read | Peshawar High Court Seeks Progress Report From Pakistan Authorities on Blocking of TikTok ‘Unlawful Contents’ Videos.

Two years ago, India-Indonesia hold their first security dialogue during which both the nations agreed on operational cooperation in security and counter-terrorism.

These dialogues are seen as a tool to strengthen the diplomatic relation between the two countries.

Also Read | Ukraine’s Sumy Oblast Governor Alleges Russian Forces of Stealing Food, Evicting Civilians From Home.

Earlier, in January, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar exchanged views on the present situation of Myanmar and Afghanistan with his Indonesian counterpart Retno Marsudi.Jaishankar also agreed to take forward the bilateral ties between the two nations and to work closely in the G-20 Troika.

The G20 Troika refers to the top grouping within the G20 that consists of the current, previous and incoming presidencies -- Indonesia, Italy and India.

India will assume the G20 presidency on December 1, 2022, from Indonesia and will convene the G20 Leaders' Summit for the first time in India in 2023. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)