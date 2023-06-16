New York [US], June 16 (ANI): India's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Ruchira Kamboj has introduced the draft Resolution on a 'Memorial Wall for Fallen Peacekeepers' at the UN Headquarters in New York.

The Permanent Representative to the UN said: "I would also like to thank all 190 delegations who have cosponsored this initiative and invite the others to join as well. For 75 years, UN peacekeeping has been one of the most important tools for mitigating conflict and promoting peace and security around the globe."

Also Read | Tornado in Texas Photos and Videos: Tornado Leaves Behind Trail of Destruction in Perryton Town, Three Dead Over 75 Injured.

"These peacekeepers made the supreme sacrifice in the pursuit of mandates that we, as member states, requested them to carry out. It is therefore our bounded responsibility to ensure that their sacrifice is not forgotten and that their memories are honored," Kamboj further said.

"India stands ready to contribute, including financially, to this objective. The establishment of the Memorial Wall at a prominent location at UN headquarters is therefore of the utmost importance for all of us. It will be a testimony to the importance that we, as the United Nations, bestow on peacekeeping and on our peacekeepers. It will be a source of solace for the near and dear ones of the brave hearts who made the supreme sacrifice, including their serving comrades and colleagues," she added.

Also Read | Cyber Attack on US Government Agencies: Federal Institutions Targeted in Global Cyberattack, Cybersecurity Agency Working to Ensure Remediation.

Meanwhile, expressing happiness after the adoption of a resolution to establish a new 'Memorial Wall' for fallen Peacekeepers which India piloted in the United Nations General Assembly, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that he is grateful for everyone's support.

PM Modi tweeted, "Delighted that the Resolution to establish a new Memorial Wall for fallen Peacekeepers, piloted by India, has been adopted in the UN General Assembly. The Resolution received a record 190 co-sponsorships. Grateful for everyone's support."

The passage of the resolution in the UNGA came days ahead of PM Modi's official state visit to the US and his participation in the International Yoga Day celebrations at the United Nations headquarters on June 21. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)