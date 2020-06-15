Coronavirus in India: Live Map

World News | India Issues Demarche to Pakistan's Charge D'affaires on Arrest of Two Indian High Commission Officials

Agency News ANI| Jun 15, 2020 06:08 PM IST
World. (File Image)

New Delhi [India], June 15 (ANI): Pakistan's Charge d'affaires Syed Haider Shah was on Monday summoned to External Affairs Ministry and issued demarche on the reported arrest of two officials of India High Commission of India in Islamabad as reported in the Pakistani media, sources here said.

They said the demarche to Pakistan's Charge d'affaires made clear that there should be no interrogation or harassment of the Indian officials and the responsibility for the safety and security of the concerned diplomatic personnel lay squarely with the Pakistani authorities.

The sources said Pakistan side was asked to return the two officials along with the official car to the High Commission immediately.

Earlier in the day, the Indian High Commission in Pakistan had confirmed that two of its officials are missing and the matter has been taken up with Islamabad.

"Two Indian High Commission officials are missing since morning while on official work. The matter has been taken up with the Pakistani authorities," Akhilesh Singh, First Secretary and spokesperson, Indian High Commission told ANI.

ANI has reported how Pakistan's spy agency ISI had been tailing and harassing Indian officials in Pakistan and has also increased its presence around the Islamabad residence of Gaurav Ahluwalia, Deputy High Commissioner of India.

The incident has come days after two Pakistani officials at Pakistani High Commission in New Delhi were deported for espionage activities in India. South Block is closely watching the developments, according to sources. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

