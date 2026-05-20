World News | India, Italy Elevate Relationship to Special Strategic Partnership; PM Modi Says Technology, Innovation Engines of Bilateral Ties

Rome [Italy], May 20 (ANI): India and Italy on Wednesday elevated their relationship to Special Strategic Partnership with Prime Minister Narendra Modi stating that the Joint Strategic Action Plan 2025-2029 provides a practical and futuristic structure to the bilateral ties.

In his remarks at the Joint Press Statement with Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, PM Modi said the growing frequency of engagements between the two leaders reflect the deepening cooperation and mutual trust.

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"I am happy to announce that we are upgrading India-Italy relationship to Special Strategic Partnership. India-Italy Joint Strategic Action Plan 2025-2029 provides a practical and futuristic structure to our partnership. We are moving forward on this in a time-bound manner. Trade between our countries is moving towards the 20 billion euros target. Over 400 Italian companies in India are contributing to India's growth story," PM Modi said.

"Technology and innovation are engines of our partnership. There are infinite possibilities for our partnership in the areas of AI, Quantum, Civil Nuclear Energy and Space. We are working on the India-Italy Innovation Centre to help connect startups, research centres and businesses in both countries," he added.

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The Prime Minister said that over the past nearly three-and-a- half years, he had the opportunity to meet Prime Minister Meloni several times.

"This reflects the close cooperation and harmony between India and Italy. Under her leadership, our relations have gained new momentum, new direction, and new self-confidence. I am pleased that we are announcing the Special Strategic Partnership as we upgrade our relations," he said.

Highlighting the civilisational connection between the two nations, the Prime Minister said interactions between India and Italy go beyond formal diplomacy, noting the connection between the Italian capital of Rome and Varanasi, which is also his parliamentary constituency.

"I thank PM Meloni for the grand welcome accorded to me and my delegation. Rome is known as the 'Eternal City' in the world. My Lok Sabha constituency in India, Kashi, is also known similarly. When two civilisations meet, then discussions are not limited to an agenda, but the depth of history, a glimpse of the future and the simplicity of friendship can be seen in it," he said.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi was accorded a ceremonial Guard of Honour in Rome. He also held delegation-level meeting with his Italian counterpart.

The Prime Minister arrived in Rome on Tuesday in the last leg of his five-nation tour following his engagements in Norway, Sweden, the Netherlands and the United Arab Emirates. (ANI)

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