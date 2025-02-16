New Delhi [India], February 16 (ANI): The Indian Army will conduct the sixth edition of the joint military exercise Dharma Guardian with Japan at Mount Fuji in Japan from February 25 to March 9.

The Indian Army, taking to X, said that the aim of the exercise is to enhance interoperability between the two forces.

The announcement follows Chief of Army Staff Upendra Dwivedi's visit to Japan in October last year.

"The 6th edition of Joint Military Exercise #DharmaGuardian, between #India and #Japan, is scheduled to be conducted at Mount Fuji, Japan from 25 February to 09 March 2025. Aim of the exercise is to enhance interoperability between the two forces while undertaking joint urban warfare and counter-terrorism operations under UN mandate. Building on the momentum of the #COAS successful visit to Japan from 14 to 17 October 2024, Exercise #DharmaGuardian 2025 will further strengthen the bilateral defence cooperation between India and Japan," Indian Army wrote on X.

Last year, the annual exercise was held in Rajasthan. The joint exercise signifies the deepening of military cooperation between India and Japan and underscores their commitment to enhancing interoperability and mutual understanding. The training activities aimed to strengthen the capabilities of both armies in counter-terrorism and disaster response scenarios.

Exercise Dharma Guardian serves as a platform for the exchange of best practices and the cultivation of trust and camaraderie between the Indian and Japanese armed forces. Through collaborative training initiatives, both nations aim to bolster regional stability and contribute to peace and security in the Indo-Pacific region.

Along with Exercise Dharma Guardian, both countries attach importance to the Malabar exercise, Exercise Shinnyu Maitri including the first counter terrorism exercise between the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF) and the Indian Army as well as Japan Air Self-Defense Force's (JASDF) and a naval exercise between the Indian Navy and the Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF). (ANI)

