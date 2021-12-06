New Delhi [India], December 6 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday said that India is looking forward to very significant outcomes from the 21st annual India-Russia summit.

Jaishankar made these remarks after meeting his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov ahead of the 2+2 ministerial dialogue.

"For us (India), the annual summit is a very unique event. Prime Minister Modi and President Putin share a relationship of great trust and confidence. They will be meeting at the annual summit, which is taking place after a gap of two years. So we are looking forward to some very significant outcomes from the summit," said Jaishankar during his opening remarks.

Later in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold the 21st annual India-Russia summit. It will be the first face-to-face meeting between Putin and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, after the meeting on the sidelines of the BRICS summit in November 2019.

Describing India-Russia ties as "very special and unique", Jaishankar said, "India is very conscious that in the world of rapid geopolitical changes, it has been remarkably steady and strong. We are very satisfied with our bilateral relations and the state of our cooperations."

"Our (India-Russia) partnership is indeed very special. It's very unique. I would also like to take the opportunity to underline that we are very satisfied with our bilateral relations in the state of our cooperation," Jaishankar added.

Earlier today, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh met with his Russian counterpart Sergey Shoigu here at Sushma Swaraj Bhawan. (ANI)

