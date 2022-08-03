Washington, Aug 3 (PTI) Several countries in the Indo-Pacific region, including India, Vietnam, Malaysia and Indonesia are not suited to meet a worker-centric trade agenda, a group of influential American lawmakers has told the Biden administration, as they demanded a robust engagement with the Congress on the recently announced Indo-Pacific Economic Framework.

The lawmakers, led by Senator Elizabeth Warren, in a letter addressed to several Cabinet members of the Biden administration, said that "countries such as Vietnam, Malaysia, India, Indonesia, Brunei, Singapore, the Philippines and Thailand are not suited at this time to meet the objectives or standards that must be at the heart of any pact that will qualify as promoting the worker-centered trade agenda."

The letter sent to US Trade Representative Katherine Tai, Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo, Secretary of State Antony Blinken and National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan called for robust consultation with the Congress and outside stakeholders on the recently announced Indo-Pacific Economic Framework and Americas Partnership for Economic Prosperity (APEP).

“We urge you to consider the lessons of past trade negotiations that too often were conducted in secret, with members of Congress, workers and their unions, environmentalists, and consumer advocates largely unable to review text and ensure their interests were addressed,” they said.

The lawmakers said that the Biden administration should learn from the failures of the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP).

"The failed TPP highlights the consequences of negotiating trade agreements in secret without sufficient input from stakeholders,” the lawmakers wrote.

The letter among others was signed by Senator Bernie Sanders, as well as Representatives Peter Defazio, Robert C Scott, Lloyd Doggett, James P McGovern, Tim Ryan, and Janice D Schakowsky.

In a press statement, the lawmakers said that the proposed partners for IPEF include nations such as Vietnam and Malaysia with "autocratic governments, terrible human and labour rights practices, and poor environmental protections".

While the Office of US Trade Representative has committed to including strong labour standards, including country-specific provisions where needed, other agencies have yet to make a similar commitment, it said.

