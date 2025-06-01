New Delhi [India], June 1 (ANI): The 17th edition of the India-Mongolia joint military exercise, Nomadic Elephant, commenced on May 31, 2025, at the Special Forces training centre in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia. The exercise is scheduled to run until June 13, 2025.

The opening ceremony was attended by key dignitaries, including India's Ambassador to Mongolia, Atul Malhari Gotsurve, and Major General Lkhagvasuren Ganselem from the Mongolian side.

Both leaders extended their best wishes to the participating troops and expressed hope that the exercise would strengthen cooperation and mutual understanding between the armed forces of India and Mongolia.

They emphasised that the joint exercise would enhance the operational readiness of both armies and contribute to deepening the enduring defence relationship between the two nations.

This annual exercise is conducted alternately in India and Mongolia. The last edition was held at Umroi, Meghalaya, in July 2024. The Indian contingent comprises 45 personnel, mainly troops from a battalion of the Arunachal Scouts. The Mongolian armed forces contingent, of similar strength, is represented by a 150 Special Forces unit.

Scheduled activities include platoon-level field training exercises focusing on semi-conventional operations in semi-urban and mountainous terrain under the United Nations mandate.

The joint drills will include counter-terrorism operations in semi-mountainous terrain, endurance training, reflex shooting, room intervention, small team tactics, rock craft training, and cyber warfare aspects.

Troops from both sides will also rehearse activities conducted during United Nations peacekeeping operations, simulating scenarios where multinational forces must work together effectively in complex situations.

This collaboration aims to improve the ability of both forces to respond swiftly and efficiently during operations. Soldiers from both sides will learn from each other's operational experience, share knowledge and expertise, and build lasting bonds of friendship and trust.

The exercise underscores the shared commitment of India and Mongolia towards regional security, peace, and stability. Exercise Nomadic Elephant reinforces the India-Mongolia relationship as a cornerstone of regional cooperation, fostering strong military ties and promoting cultural understanding.

It stands as a testament to the enduring bond of friendship, trust, and cultural linkages between India and Mongolia, setting the stage for meaningful professional engagement and highlighting the unwavering commitment of both nations to broader defence cooperation. (ANI)

