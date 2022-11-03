New Delhi [India], November 3 (ANI): India and Namibia held the 4th round of Foreign Office Consultations (FOCs) on Thursday in Windhoek, Namibia where the two sides carried out a comprehensive review of the existing bilateral relations.

The Indian side was led by Puneet R. Kundal, Joint Secretary in the Ministry of External Affairs (East & Southern Africa) while the Namibian side was led by Ambassador Sabine Bohlke Moller, Head of the Bilateral Relations and Cooperation Department, Ministry of International Relations and Cooperation.

Also Read | Imran Khan Assassination Attempt: Attacker Faisal Butt Says 'I Only Wanted To Kill Imran and No One Else' (Watch Video).

During the meeting, the two sides reviewed existing bilateral relations including enhancing of cooperation in development partnership, trade and investment relations, energy, defence, agriculture, health, art and culture and education, said Ministry of External Affairs in a press release.

The two sides also exchanged views on regional issues as well as cooperation in multilateral fora such as the United Nations, International Solar Alliance (ISA), and the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI).

Also Read | Modi Government Acts Tough: Asks Canada To Prevent Anti-India Activities by Individuals and Groups After Demand for Khalistan Rises.

The Indian side expressed its appreciation for the cooperation extended by the Government of Namibia for the translocation of Cheetahs from Namibia to India and expressed the hope that this cooperation would be further enhanced.

The talks were held in a friendly and cordial atmosphere. Both sides agreed to hold the next round of Foreign Office Consultations at mutually convenient dates in New Delhi. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)