Kathmandu [Nepal], March 15 (ANI): The 14th meeting of the India-Nepal Joint Committee on Inundation and Flood Management] (JCIFM) was held in Nepal between March 9 to 13, said the Indian embassy in Nepal on Tuesday.

The meeting was co-chaired by Sher Singh, Member (Planning), Ganga Flood Control Commission (GFCC) on the Indian side and the Susheel Chandra Acharya, DG, Department of Water Resources and Irrigation (DWRI) on the Nepali side.

"The minutes of the meeting were signed on March 14th," the Indian embassy in Nepal said in a release.

The Joint Committee also undertook site visits to various areas on the India-Nepal border where management of flood, erosion and inundation issues fall within the Committee's mandate.

The Committee also visited the sites of emergent works proposed to be undertaken on a set of rivers in the border areas, the release said.

The site visit, which took place from March 9 to 12, was followed by the main meeting in Kathmandu on March 13th, the release added. (ANI)

