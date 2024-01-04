Kathmandu [Nepal], January 4 (ANI): India, Nepal on Thursday signed four agreements during External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar's ongoing visit to the country.

The EAM is currently in the land-locked Himalayan country to attend the 7th Joint Commission Meeting.

The agreements were signed during the joint commission meeting co-chaired by EAM Jaishankar and his Nepalese counterpart Narayan Prakash Saud.

"Co-chaired with my counterpart FM @NPSaudnc a comprehensive and productive meeting of the 7th India-Nepal Joint Commission," EAM Jaishankar wrote on 'X'.

"Discussions focused on our overall bilateral ties, trade & economic relations, land, rail & air connectivity projects, cooperation in defense & security, agriculture, energy, power, water resources, disaster management, tourism, civil aviation, people-to-people and cultural exchanges and development partnership," he informed further.

Agreements were signed on the implementation of high-impact community development projects, long-term power trade, cooperation in renewable energy development, Munal satellite and handover of the 5th tranche of the post-Jajarkot earthquake relief supply.

The two countries also jointly inaugurated three cross-border transmission lines.

"Pleasure to have a bilateral meeting with Minister for External Affairs of India Dr. S. Jaishankar @DrSJaishankar, today. We also co-chaired the 7th Meeting of the Nepal-India Joint Commission," The Nepalese Foreign Minister Saud said.

"We discussed various aspects of Nepal-India relations, under the thematic areas of economic relations, connectivity, trade & transit, power and water resources, education and culture and political matters among others," he added.

Earlier, on Thursday, EAM Jaishankar met Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal at his office at Singhadurbar Palace in Kathmandu and shared views on the prevailing bilateral relations.

"Called on Rt. Hon'ble PM @cmprachanda. Conveyed the warm wishes of PM @narendramodi. Recalled his successful visit to India in June 2023 which has imparted new momentum to our ties. Discussed the follow-up, including through the Joint Commission Meeting today," the EAM said.

He said the India-Nepal friendship is "indeed unique and our partnership is moving from strength to strength".

Jaishankar on Thursday also met Nepal President Ramchandra Paudel.

He said: "Honoured to call on @OOP_Nepal Ramchandra Paudel. Conveyed the warm greetings of President Droupadi Murmu. Valued his guidance and sentiments for a strong and expanding India-Nepal ties." (ANI)

