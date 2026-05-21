World News | India-Nordic Summit Signals New Delhi's Emergence as Co-author of Global Governance: Analysis

New Delhi [India], May 21 (ANI): When Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen described India in Oslo as "not a middle power, but one of the world's greatest powers," it signalled more than diplomatic warmth. It reflected a broader geopolitical transition in which India is increasingly being seen as a co-author of global climate, technology and governance frameworks.

The 3rd India-Nordic Summit, hosted in the Norwegian capital earlier this year, has emerged as far more than a routine diplomatic gathering. Writing separately in One World Outlook and India Narrative, Akshara Agrawal and Somen Chatterjee argue that the summit represented a structural shift in how India is positioned within the emerging global order, particularly in areas such as green technology, artificial intelligence, digital governance, climate diplomacy and Arctic cooperation.

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In her article for One World Outlook, Akshara Agrawal describes the summit as "the moment a relationship that had been, at best, a 'nice-to-have' arrangement crystallised into a strategic alignment." According to her, the partnership between India and the Nordic countries has now moved beyond symbolic engagement into a purpose-driven framework built around green transition, technological collaboration and geopolitical coordination.

Somen Chatterjee, writing in India Narrative, arrives at a similar conclusion but frames the development through the lens of global technology politics. He writes that India's participation in Oslo marked "a quiet but consequential re-wiring of global technology governance," where New Delhi was no longer functioning as a passive consumer of global rules but increasingly as "a co-author of digital and AI norms."

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At the centre of both articles is the elevation of India-Nordic relations into what leaders formally termed a "Green Technology and Innovation Strategic Partnership." Agrawal argues that the phrase was not simply diplomatic language but reflected a deliberate strategic convergence. By linking cooperation to clean energy, blue economy initiatives, shipping, climate innovation and digital systems, the summit transformed the relationship into a long-term institutional partnership.

The timing of the summit also proved significant. Agrawal notes that the India-EU Free Trade Agreement, concluded in January 2026, and the India-EFTA Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement, operationalised in late 2025, provided the "institutional scaffolding" for the ambitions announced in Oslo. Under the EFTA agreement, which includes Norway and Iceland, the bloc has committed to a USD 100 billion investment ambition in India over fifteen years, with substantial focus areas including green hydrogen and digital infrastructure.

Trade between India and the Nordic countries currently stands at roughly USD 19 billion, while more than 700 Nordic companies already operate in India. Around 150 Indian companies are present across the Nordic region. For both writers, these figures illustrate that the partnership is now evolving from limited commercial engagement into a broader strategic ecosystem.

Agrawal argues that the logic behind the relationship is deeply complementary. Nordic economies possess advanced expertise in wind energy, geothermal systems, green hydrogen, maritime decarbonisation, battery technology and digital governance, while India offers scale, manufacturing capacity and a rapidly expanding technology ecosystem. "For Nordic innovation to achieve global impact, it needs markets and manufacturing partners of India's size," she writes, adding that India requires Nordic technological depth to accelerate its own green and digital ambitions.

Chatterjee extends this argument into the digital and artificial intelligence domain. He notes that the summit's emphasis on "inclusive, human-centric AI" reflected a convergence between Nordic governance values and India's emerging digital diplomacy. The Nordic countries' endorsement of India's AI Impact Summit in New Delhi earlier this year, he argues, carried major political significance because it recognised India as a country now capable of shaping global AI governance frameworks rather than merely adopting standards designed elsewhere.

"The AI Impact Declaration," Chatterjee writes, "organises cooperation around seven chakras," including inclusion, resilience, safe AI and democratising AI resources. According to him, this developmental framing differs sharply from the more security-centric AI debates dominating policy circles in Washington and Brussels.

Both writers view India's digital public infrastructure as central to this transformation. India's Aadhaar identity system, Unified Payments Interface (UPI), and open digital public infrastructure have increasingly become reference models for countries across the Global South. Agrawal argues that these systems demonstrate India's ability to become a "co-designer of the norms and systems that will define the next generation of the global economy."

Chatterjee similarly points out that Nordic strengths in telecommunications, semiconductors, cyber-security and advanced research could combine with India's scale and engineering talent to create an alternative centre of technological norm-setting. He specifically references Nordic telecom and technology ecosystems, including companies such as Ericsson, as potential collaborators in areas including 6G, quantum computing and trusted digital infrastructure.

"If this works," Chatterjee writes, "norms about 'trusted' infrastructure, open standards and interoperability will not be written solely in Brussels boardrooms or Silicon Valley campuses, but co-crafted in a New Delhi-Helsinki-Stockholm triangle."

Climate diplomacy forms another major area of convergence between the two analyses. Agrawal argues that the Oslo summit fundamentally reframed India's role in global climate governance. Rather than being treated as a reluctant developing-country emitter, India was recognised as a conceptual contributor to climate solutions. Nordic leaders endorsed India-led initiatives such as Mission LiFE and LeadIT 3.0, signalling, in her view, that advanced economies increasingly see India as a co-architect of the global climate transition.

"The language of donor and recipient has been replaced by the language of co-authors," Agrawal suggests. She argues that India now occupies a unique diplomatic position, capable of articulating the developmental concerns of the Global South while simultaneously engaging advanced economies on technology partnerships and rules-based governance.

The summit's Arctic cooperation agenda also drew significant attention in both articles. India and the Nordic countries agreed to deepen collaboration in Arctic research, sustainable economy initiatives and maritime governance. Agrawal notes that India's role as an observer in the Arctic Council is increasingly being viewed not as symbolic but strategic, especially as climate change opens new Arctic shipping routes and transforms energy geopolitics.

Chatterjee links Arctic cooperation directly to climate governance and digital systems. According to him, the future of climate action will increasingly rely on AI, remote sensing, data infrastructure and digital monitoring systems, areas where India and the Nordic countries are now building alignment.

Yet neither article presents the emerging partnership as entirely free of contradictions. Chatterjee warns that India's expanding digital governance ecosystem raises concerns regarding surveillance, exclusion and concentration of state power. He argues that Nordic countries, with stronger traditions of civil liberties and data protection, could provide important democratic counterweights within the partnership.

"For India," he writes, "this will require humility as well as ambition," including stronger protections for privacy and dissent within digital governance frameworks.

Agrawal similarly argues that India's rise reflects "strategic multi-dimensionality", the ability to operate simultaneously as a developing economy advocating climate equity and as a major power shaping global technology and governance frameworks.

The symbolic significance of the summit ultimately came through most clearly in Frederiksen's remarks on India's global status. For Agrawal, the statement reflected Europe's recognition that "the old taxonomy no longer applies." Chatterjee frames the summit as part of an attempt to create "a more plural, post-Western, yet still rights-conscious order."

The analyses present the India-Nordic Summit not merely as a diplomatic engagement but as evidence of a broader geopolitical realignment. India, they suggest, is increasingly moving from the margins of global governance debates toward the centre, shaping conversations on climate transition, digital standards, AI governance and strategic cooperation in ways that are likely to define the coming decades. (ANI)

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