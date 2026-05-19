World News | India-Nordic Ties Gain Strategic Dimension at Oslo Summit: MEA Secretary Sibi George

Oslo [Norway], May 19 (ANI): India's relationship with the Nordic countries has acquired a new strategic dimension following the 3rd India-Nordic Summit in Oslo, Secretary (West) in the Ministry of External Affairs Sibi George said on Tuesday.

In remarks following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's participation in the summit, George said the leaders agreed to elevate the India-Nordic relationship into a "Green Technology and Innovation Strategic Partnership" amid growing geopolitical and technological shifts globally.

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"Today, the combined economy of Nordic countries is over USD 2 trillion. Nordic countries are at the forefront in niche technologies in the areas of innovation; clean and green tech solutions; sustainability; renewable energy, including offshore wind, green hydrogen and green methanol; e-mobility; digitalisation; ICT; AI; blue economy; and maritime solutions," George said.

Prime Minister Modi attended the summit hosted by Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre alongside leaders from Denmark, Finland, Iceland and Sweden and also held bilateral meetings with his Nordic counterparts on the sidelines of the summit.

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George noted that the summit helped advance India's engagement with Nordic nations both bilaterally and plurally across sectors, including clean energy, digital technology, agriculture, healthcare, food processing, skill development and green shipping.

"India's relationship today with the Nordic countries has been seeing an upward trajectory. Over 700 Nordic companies operate in India and around 150 Indian companies have a presence in the Nordic region," he said.

According to the MEA Secretary, the leaders emphasised the need to deepen cooperation in green and clean technologies and agreed to scale up joint initiatives in the blue economy, including sustainable shipping through India's Sagarmala and MAHASAGAR programmes.

The summit also focused on boosting trade, investment and talent mobility, with leaders underlining the importance of the India-European Union Free Trade Agreement and implementation of commitments under the India-EFTA Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement (TEPA).

"India stands ready to provide a stable and enabling environment for Nordic investors and innovators," George said, adding that Nordic businesses were encouraged to participate in India's growth journey towards becoming a developed nation by 2047 under the "Viksit Bharat" vision.

During bilateral meetings, Prime Minister Modi also invited the Nordic countries to actively participate in the WAVES Summit scheduled to be held in India next year.

The leaders additionally exchanged views on regional and global developments and reiterated the need for reforms in multilateral institutions, including restructuring the United Nations Security Council to better reflect current global realities.

George said Nordic leaders reiterated their support for India's permanent membership in a reformed and expanded UN Security Council.

The leaders also strongly condemned terrorism in all its forms and agreed to strengthen cooperation against terror financing and cross-border terrorism.

Concluding his remarks, George said the India-Nordic partnership remains "value-based, pragmatic and action-oriented", with leaders expressing confidence that the cooperation would contribute to a "more peaceful, resilient and sustainable world".

He added that the next India-Nordic Summit will be hosted in Helsinki in Finland. (ANI)

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