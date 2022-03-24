New Delhi [India], March 23 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday met his Oman counterpart Sayyid Badr Hamad Hamood Al Busaidi and discussed growing cooperation in various fields including defence, energy, space and science and technology.

The two leaders, who held delegation-level talks, also discussed growing economic cooperation between the two countries.

"A pleasure to meet my good friend, FM @badralbusaidi of the Sultanate of Oman. Discussed our growing cooperation in the political, economic, defence, energy, S&T, space, rare earths and people-to-people fields," Jaishankar said in a tweet.

During the talks, the two sides reaffirmed their commitment to the close Strategic Partnership between India and Oman.

"The ministers highlighted the high priority accorded by the leadership of both the countries to bilateral relations based on high mutual trust and respect. Both ministers underscored that as neighbours united by the waters of Arabian Sea, both the countries have an important role in the maritime safety and security in the region," a joint press statement said after the meeting. (ANI)

